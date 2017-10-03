The last of the three terrorists to be killed in the attack on the BSF camp near Srinagar on Tuesday had disguised himself as a CRPF personnel before mounting a final assault on the soldiers stationed at the base.An assistant sub-inspector of the BSF was killed and four security personnel were injured in the attack on the security camp, which is close to the Humhama airport.According to an official, after the first terrorist was killed, the two others ran into two buildings – the mess and the administrative block – and started firing from there.While the terrorist who ran towards the mess was killed in retaliatory firing by the security personnel, the third one came out of the administrative block wearing CRPF-like camouflage and tried to slip into the defensive perimeter set up by the security forces.He also positioned himself facing the administrative building and signalled a CRPF soldier to come closer. The soldier, assuming that it was a colleague who had run out of ammunition, moved towards him to supply more ammunition.It was then that the terrorist turned around and tried to shoot down as many CRPF men as he could, but was neutralised in retaliatory fire, said the official.The gun battle had lasted close to 10 hours. Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad called a local news agency and claimed responsibility.However, police sources said that the fidayeen squad has taken a lot of precautions to hide their Pakistani links. Police also believe that the attackers are from the same group that killed eight security personnel in Pulwama on August 26.“This group infiltrated from the Sakhdar side in Jammu region. We suspect 6-7 more terrorists from the group could still be in the valley,” IG Muneer Khan said in a press conference at the BSF battalion headquarters.