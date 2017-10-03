Srinagar Suicide Attack LIVE: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down, Jaish Hand Suspected

Oct 3, 2017 8:20 am (IST)

Meanwhile, a policeman was shot dead by militants in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir last night, reports PTI. Aashiq Ahmad, posted as Munshi in local police station, was shot at by militants while he was returning from the marriage ceremony of a relative at Padgampora in Awantipora, 30 kms from Srinagar. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.