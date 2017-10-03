Srinagar Suicide Attack LIVE: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down, Jaish Hand Suspected

Event Highlights
Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad suspected to be behind the BSF camp attack in Srinagar. After terrorist attack near Srinagar airport, airports in metro cities have been put on high alert. Schools in the vicinity of the airport have also been closed. According to BSF officials, four securitymen, including a policeman, were injured in the attack.
To avoid inconvenience, passengers are now being allowed to move towards Srinagar airport after checking. However, operations of air traffic not started yet, reports ANI. Decision of resuming air traffic to be taken by Airports Authority of India and concerned airlines.
Meanwhile, a policeman was shot dead by militants in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir last night, reports PTI. Aashiq Ahmad, posted as Munshi in local police station, was shot at by militants while he was returning from the marriage ceremony of a relative at Padgampora in Awantipora, 30 kms from Srinagar. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
The terrorists targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said. The terrorists are believed to be holed up inside a building in the campus of the 182nd Battalion camp. No gunshots have been heard for the last 50 minutes.
