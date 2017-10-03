Srinagar Suicide Attack LIVE: Fresh Gunfire at BSF Camp, 3 Terrorists Killed

Event Highlights
- Rajnath Singh on BSF camp attack
- Fresh gunfire heard at BSF Camp
- BSF Assistant Sub Inspector dead
- Operations resume at Srinagar airport
- Jaish hand suspected in BSF camp attack
- One more terrorist dead
- Rajnath calls high-level meeting
- Passengers allowed inside airport
- Combing ops almost over
- Cop shot dead
- Anti-terror ops continue
- Srinagar airport shut
- BSF camp attacked
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
In a latest development, fresh gunfire heard at the BSF camp near the Srinagar International Airport where one BSF jawan was martyred and three terrorists were killed. More forces can be seen rushing in to the building where the terrorists are holed up. Smoke and dust billowing out of the yellow building, that is under siege. The attack started around 4:30 am on Tuesday morning and has been continuing for the past seven hours.
BSF Assistant Sub Inspector killed in a terror attack carried out on a BSF camp near the high-security Srinagar International airport, says PTI report quoting BSF officials. Anti-terror operation continues in the area as one terrorist is still holed up inside the building in BSF camp near Srinagar airport, reports ANI.
Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad suspected to be behind the BSF camp attack in Srinagar. After terrorist attack near Srinagar airport, airports in metro cities have been put on high alert. Schools in the vicinity of the airport have also been closed. According to BSF officials, four securitymen, including a policeman, were injured in the attack.
To avoid inconvenience, passengers are now being allowed to move towards Srinagar airport after checking. However, operations of air traffic not started yet, reports ANI. Decision of resuming air traffic to be taken by Airports Authority of India and concerned airlines.
#UPDATE: To avoid inconvenience, passengers are being let in at Srinagar Airport after checking. Operations of air traffic not started yet.— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017
Meanwhile, a policeman was shot dead by militants in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir last night, reports PTI. Aashiq Ahmad, posted as Munshi in local police station, was shot at by militants while he was returning from the marriage ceremony of a relative at Padgampora in Awantipora, 30 kms from Srinagar. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
#Visuals from the vicinity of Srinagar Airport; passengers stranded as way to the airport has been closed after attack on BSF camp nearby. pic.twitter.com/95hK6SsHAb— ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2017
The terrorists targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said. The terrorists are believed to be holed up inside a building in the campus of the 182nd Battalion camp. No gunshots have been heard for the last 50 minutes.
-
01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 242/950.0 overs 243/342.5 oversIndia beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England WI vs ENG 288/650.0 overs 294/138.0 oversEngland beat West Indies by 9 wickets
-
28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 334/550.0 overs 313/850.0 oversAustralia beat India by 21 runs
-
28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 496/3146.0 overs 320/1089.1 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
-
28 - 28 Sep, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 419/10154.5 overs 422/10162.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 21 runs