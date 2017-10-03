GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Srinagar Suicide Attack LIVE: Fresh Gunfire at BSF Camp, 3 Terrorists Killed

News18.com | October 3, 2017, 11:48 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

Srinagar: A BSF jawan was killed and two security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a camp near the Srinagar airport on Tuesday morning. Three terrorists have been gunned down. Sources said Jaish-e-Muhammed may be involved in the suicide attack.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 3, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks to CNN-News18: Operation over now, have spoken to the Director General of CRPF and BSF. The operation was efficiently pulled off by the CRPF and BSF. One terrorist yet to be neutralised.

Oct 3, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

In a latest development, fresh gunfire heard at the BSF camp near the Srinagar International Airport where one BSF jawan was martyred and three terrorists were killed. More forces can be seen rushing in to the building where the terrorists are holed up. Smoke and dust billowing out of the yellow building, that is under siege. The attack started around 4:30 am on Tuesday morning and has been continuing for the past seven hours. 

Oct 3, 2017 10:58 am (IST)

BSF Assistant Sub Inspector killed in a terror attack carried out on a BSF camp near the high-security Srinagar International airport, says PTI report quoting BSF officials. Anti-terror operation continues in the area as one terrorist is still holed up inside the building in BSF camp near Srinagar airport, reports ANI.

Oct 3, 2017 10:04 am (IST)

Two terrorists holed up in an administrative building and JCO Mess. Operations are underway, senior officers are monitoring the situation, ANI quotes Deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Nirmal Singh as saying.

Oct 3, 2017 9:30 am (IST)

In the recent development, operations have been resumed at Srinagar airport. The director of the Srinagar airport said, that the first flight from Air Asia has left Delhi at 8.50 am and is scheduled to reach Srinagar at 10.10 am.

Oct 3, 2017 9:26 am (IST)

Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad suspected to be behind the BSF camp attack in Srinagar. After terrorist attack near Srinagar airport, airports in metro cities have been put on high alert. Schools in the vicinity of the airport have also been closed. According to BSF officials, four securitymen, including a policeman, were injured in the attack. 

Oct 3, 2017 9:05 am (IST)

One more terrorist has been gunned down during the operations at the BSF camp in Srinagar. CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir police recovered a 5-Kg IED during the area domination in Jammu & Kashmir's Nathipora.

Oct 3, 2017 8:44 am (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has called a high-level meeting at 11.30am today to discuss J&K issue, reports ANI. 

Oct 3, 2017 8:41 am (IST)

To avoid inconvenience, passengers are now being allowed to move towards Srinagar airport after checking. However, operations of air traffic not started yet, reports ANI. Decision of resuming air traffic to be taken by Airports Authority of India and concerned airlines.

Oct 3, 2017 8:35 am (IST)

Sources in the BSF told CNN News18's Mufti Islah that at least half of the work in the ongoing combing operation in Srinagar has been completed and that they will be 'ending the encounter soon.'

Oct 3, 2017 8:20 am (IST)

Meanwhile, a policeman was shot dead by militants in Awantipora area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir last night, reports PTI. Aashiq Ahmad, posted as Munshi in local police station, was shot at by militants while he was returning from the marriage ceremony of a relative at Padgampora in Awantipora, 30 kms from Srinagar. He was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

Oct 3, 2017 8:15 am (IST)

According to BSF sources, anti-terror operation continues in the area. The injured are being evacuated, and the terrorists have been isolated. Flush out drills are in progress with precision.

Oct 3, 2017 8:07 am (IST)

Director General of Police SP Vaid said a body suspected to be that of a militant was found. The identity is yet to ascertained.

Oct 3, 2017 7:58 am (IST)

Srinagar Airport shut due to ongoing encounter/operation. No flight operation till security clearance. Airport under CRPF security: CRPF statment after the attack.

Oct 3, 2017 7:56 am (IST)
Oct 3, 2017 7:54 am (IST)

According to the police, the terrorists mounted a 'fidayeen' (suicide) style attack on the BSF camp leaving three jawans injured. One terrorist has also been reportedly killed.

Oct 3, 2017 7:50 am (IST)

The BSF camp is near the Srinagar airport. The area around the airport has been sealed off and flights have been cancelled. As per current information, 4 flights have been cancelled from Srinagar Airport. 

Oct 3, 2017 7:48 am (IST)

The terrorists targeted the administrative block of BSF's 182nd battalion, located just outside the main gate of the airport, a police official said. The terrorists are believed to be holed up inside a building in the campus of the 182nd Battalion camp. No gunshots have been heard for the last 50 minutes.

Oct 3, 2017 7:47 am (IST)

Three BSF jawans were injured after terrorists attacked a camp in Kashmir’s Srinagar on Tuesday morning. Sources said the incident took place around 4:30am. “Three personnel have been injured. Firing is going on,” a BSF officials said.

  • 01 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    242/9
    50.0 overs
    		 243/3
    42.5 overs
    India beat Australia by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Sep, 2017 | West Indies in England
    WI vs ENG
    288/6
    50.0 overs
    		 294/1
    38.0 overs
    England beat West Indies by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep, 2017 | Australia in India
    AUS vs IND
    334/5
    50.0 overs
    		 313/8
    50.0 overs
    Australia beat India by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Sep - 02 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    496/3
    146.0 overs
    		 320/10
    89.1 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 333 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 - 28 Sep, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    419/10
    154.5 overs
    		 422/10
    162.3 overs
    Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 21 runs
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES