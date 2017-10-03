Srinagar Suicide Attack LIVE: Fresh Gunfire at BSF Camp, 3 Terrorists Killed

Oct 3, 2017 11:27 am (IST)

In a latest development, fresh gunfire heard at the BSF camp near the Srinagar International Airport where one BSF jawan was martyred and three terrorists were killed. More forces can be seen rushing in to the building where the terrorists are holed up. Smoke and dust billowing out of the yellow building, that is under siege. The attack started around 4:30 am on Tuesday morning and has been continuing for the past seven hours.