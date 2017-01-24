SRK Raees Promotion Incident: Suresh Prabhu Orders Probe

New Delhi: A day after a man died following a stampede like situation at Vadodara Railway station to catch a glimpse of Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan promoting his latest flick Raees, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu directed DG Railway Protection Force (RPF) to probe the matter.

In a tweet, Suresh Prabhu asked officials to take stern action against any lapse that led to the incident.

Khan arrived in Vadodara onboard the August Kranti Rajdhani Express on Monday to promote his new film Raees.

Directed DG RPF to investigate the matter and take stern action against any lapse https://t.co/QcdJmUIT1v — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) January 24, 2017

Earlier in the day, Shahrukh Khan condoled the death and clarified that the deceased was his colleague's uncle. He termed the incident as unfortunate.​

The deceased has been identified as Farid Khan Pathan who arrived at the railway platform with his wife and daughter to catch a glimpse of the actor. Pathan belonged to Hatikhana area of Vadodara.

Pathan was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Earlier, reports said he felt suffocated during a stampede at the railway station and then suffered a heart attack.

Two constables of the Railway police also collapsed during the chaos and are undergoing treatment.

"The crowd went berserk when the train halted and began banging its window panes and even falling on top of each other. Police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the crowd. When the train started moving, people started running along with it," officials said.