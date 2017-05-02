SRMJEEE Results 2017 Declared, Scorecard can be Downloaded Now

New Delhi: SRM University has announced the results for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Examination (SRMJEEE) 2017 on May 2, 2017.

The admission will be granted on the basis of the performance in the Entrance Examination SRMJEEE (UG) 2017 conducted by SRM University. The eligibility for admission is subject to fulfilling the requirement of minimum aggregate in PCM / PCB of Higher Secondary Examination / Equivalent as prescribed by the University.

According to reports, more than 2 lakh students registered for the exams.

According to the official website, SRMJEEE Results 2017 will be released today on the official website, srmuniv.ac.in.

The candidate can check the results from the official website – srmuniv.ac.in.

Steps to Check SRMJEE 2017 Results

Login to the SRM University Website, srmuniv.ac.in

Click on SRM JEEE results

Specify your Application Number and Password

Click on Submit Button and results will appear

Save the results and take a print out