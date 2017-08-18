SSC CGL 2016 Exam – Final Result Marks Published at ssc.nic.in
Approximately 56,169 students had appeared in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2016 conducted by Staff Selection Commission in March this year.
The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam 2016 Marks have been published by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website - ssc.nic.in. SSC Tier III Exams were held on March 19th 2017 and SSC had declared the Combined Graduate Level exam results on August 5, 2017.
The students who had appeared in SSC CGL 2016 Exam can check their results by the following instructions below:
How to check SSC CGL 2016 Exam – Final Result Marks?
STEP1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in
STEP2: Click on the below url to check your marks
STEP3: Another window will open and you have to click on ‘COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM., 2016 (FINAL) MARKS OF CANDIDATES’
STEP4: To check your results download the PDF file and do CTRL + F with your Roll Number or Full Name
STEP 5: Save the pdf for further reference
Direct Link: ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/NETMARK1_17082017.pdf
The PDF contains complete information and marks for Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 exams including all papers and modules.
SSC has also published the List of Candidates who were Absent or were Rejected in Tier 3 / Module 2 / Module 3 for various reasons. Candidates can check their names in the below mentioned url:
