SSC CGL 2017, MTS 2016 and JE 2017 Exam Dates Postponed, Check Here!
The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-II exam has been rescheduled second time. Earlier it was scheduled for December 2017 however the dates were postponed to January 2018.
SSC CGL 2017, MTS 2016 and JE 2017 Exam dates have been rescheduled by the Staff Selection Commission.
In a notification released by SSC, the Commission has mentioned the following changes to the existing schedule of Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL) 2017 Tier II exam, Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) staff examination (Paper-II), 2016 and Junior Engineers Examination (Paper-I), 2017:
1. SSC CGL 2017 – Tier II Exam from 18th - 20th January 2018 has been rescheduled to 17th – 22nd February 2018, next month.
2. SSC MTS 2016 – Paper-II Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 28th January 2018
3. SSC JE 2017 – Paper-I Exam has been rescheduled to be conducted from 22nd – 25 January 2018 to 22nd – 29th January 2018 (there will be no exams on 26th and 28th January)
Candidates eligible to appear for the above exams can check the official notification here:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/NOTICE_412018.pdf
The SSC CGL 2017 Tier-I exam was organized across the country from 5th August 2017 to 24th August 2017. Approximately 30 Lakh candidates had registered for the Tier-I exam out of which 15 Lakh candidates had appeared for the same. Around 1.5 Lakh candidates have qualified for the Tier-II examination.
The qualified candidates must keep a tab on the official website around 10 days before the Tier-II exam in February, next month to download their Admit Cards. Candidates who will qualify the Tier-II examination will be eligible to appear for SSC CGL Tier-III exam and the last round will be concluded by Tier-IV.
