SSC CGL 2017 Tier - 1 Answer Key: Download from ssc.nic.in till September 12
The Tentative Answer Key for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 was uploaded by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on their official website ssc.nic.in.
SSC CGL 2017 Tier 1 Exam Answer Key has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – sss.nic.in.
The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier-I Examination, 2017 from August 5th to August 23rd at multiple centres across India.
The Tentative Answer Key for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination, 2017 was uploaded yesterday by SSC. The notification released by the SSC read, “The Commission had conducted Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier I), 2017 from 05.08.2017 to 24.08.2017 in the Computer Based Mode.
The tentative Answer Keys for the said Examination have been uploaded on the website of the Commission i.e. www.ssc.nic.in.” The Tentative answer key is available on the payment of ₹100/answer key till September 12th 5PM only. Candidates who had appeared in the SSC CGL Tier I exam can download the answer keys by following the instructions below:
How to Download SSC CGL 2017 Tier I Answer Key?
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC - http://ssc.nic.in/
Step 2: Inside the Latest News box, Click on
Tentative answer key for Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2017
Step 3: This will open a pdf which will have the link to the Answer Key, Click on it
http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/cglanswerkey07092017.pdf
Step 4: It will take you to the next page where you need to again click on ‘click here’
Step 5: Enter your Roll Number, Password and Exam Date and submit
Step 6: Make the payment of ₹100 online and Download the answer key and take a print out if required
Approximately 15,43,962 candidates had appeared in the SSC CGL Tier – I exam that was organized in 43 schedules in August last month. The results of SSC CGL Tier – I exam are expected on October 31st 2017 however the answer key will give a fair idea of a candidate’s result.
