SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination 2017 Results Released at ssc.nic.in
Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination was conducted in 43 batches across India, to fill non-technical Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ non-gazetted posts in various government departments and ministries.
As per reports, total of 15,43,418 candidates had appeared for SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination 2017.
SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination 2017 results have been released by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website - ssc.nic.in.
Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1 Examination was conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from 5th August to 24th August 2017. The SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam was conducted in 43 batches across India, to fill non-technical Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ non-gazetted posts in various government departments and ministries. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can download their results from the official website by following the steps given below:
How to Download SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination 2017 Results?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Result’ from top navibar of the homepage
Step 3 – Under the CGL tab, click on ‘click here’ under ‘Write Up’ to read detailed information in front of
‘COMBINED GRADUATE LEVEL EXAM., 2017 (TIER-1)LIST OF THE CANDIDATESIN ROLNO ORDER QUALIFIED IN TIER – 1 FOR APPEARING IN TIER – 2 (PAPER – 1, PAPER – 2, PAPER – 4) & TIER – 3 (LIST – 1)’
Step 4 – Click on ‘click here’ under ‘Result’ to check your result
Step 5 – Download and take a print out for further reference
As per reports, total of 15,43,418 candidates had appeared for SSC CGL Tier 1 Examination 2017. However, 150404 candidates have qualified for Tier-II (Paper-I and II) and Tier-III. 10311 candidates qualified for Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-III) and Tier-III (Only for the post of JSO). 15,450 candidates qualified for Tier-II (Paper-I, Paper-II and Paper-IV) and Tier-III (Only for the posts of AAO). Results of 10 candidates have not been declared due to court orders and results for 62 candidates have been cancelled.
The tentative schedule of Combined Graduate Level (Tier-II & Tier-III) Examination, 2017 is released and it will be held from 21st December 2017 to 24th December 2017.
Direct Link - Result Notification: http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/Write%20Up_30102017.pdf
