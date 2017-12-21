SSC CHSL 2017 Registration Extended to 27th December 2017, Register Now!



Agar modi je gujrat jeet ka celebration khatam ho gaya ho toh desh k pariksha pranali par zara dbayan den..

Since last one week we all tried to fill SSC but couldn't.. now the date is over. What should we do??? @PMOIndia #SSCCHSL

— akshay agrawal (@akshayagrawal70) December 19, 2017



#SSCCHSL even though completed the application,ther is no intimation through e mail or message.not able to check the status of my application.please look into these issues @sscchief @PrakashJavdekar @HRDMinistry @PMOIndia



— shanmukh Puppala (@tweetnshanu) December 19, 2017





SSC Chsl application is not working even at 1am and I am trying to apply from last three days. Please help. @sscchief @PMOIndia #SSCCHSL

— Murali K V (@MuraliKV19) December 18, 2017

SSC CHSL 2017 registration process has been further extended to 27th December 2017, 5PM by the Staff Service Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in. The Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2017 Tier I is scheduled to be conducted from 4th to 26th March 2018 across the country. Candidates were asked to apply before 18th December 2017, which was extended to 20th December 2017.However, due to heavy traffic on the website many candidates could not register themselves even till 20th December 2017 i.e. yesterday. Thereby SSC has extended the closing date and has released a notification on its official website that reads, “due to heavy traffic on the server of the commission, some candidates are facing problems in submission of online application form for the CHSL 2017. Therefore, keeping in view the difficulties being faced by some candidates, the Competent Authority, has decided to further extend the closing date for filling up of online application forms.”Many applicants took to twitter to express their inability to register for SSC CHSL 2017 due to technical glitches on the website.While, another candidate highlighted lack of acknowledgement from SSCThe SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination 2017 is aimed to fill 3259 vacancies for the posts of LDC/JSA (898), Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant (2359) and DEO (2). Candidates interested in applying for the same can register online by following the instructions shared herein: