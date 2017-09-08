GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SSC CISF Exam 2016 Final Result Declared on ssc.nic.in

The SSC Board has released the Final result of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2016.

Updated:September 8, 2017, 10:17 PM IST
A jawan from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). (Photo: Reuters/Desmond Boylan)
The SSC CISF Exam 2016 Final Result has been declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website - ssc.nic.in.

The SSC Board has released the Final result of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2016. The SSC will declare the detailed marks on a later day however candidates can check their ranks by following the steps given below:

How to Check SSC CISF Exam 2016 Final Result?

Step 1: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in
Step 2: In the latest news section, click on
Final Result of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2016.
Step 3: Female Candidates can check their candidature by clicking on:
SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs AND ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2016 LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES IN ROLLNO ORDER RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT
And Male Candidates can click on:
SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs AND ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2016 LIST OF MALE CANDIDATES IN ROLLNO ORDER RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT
Step 4: CTRL+F with your Roll Number

SSC had conducted a Computer Based Re-Examination of Paper-I in June 2016 for candidates who had appeared in the said examination held on March 20th 2016 earlier last year. The result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on July 28th 2016. Paper-II of the CSIF exam was conducted on December 18th 2016 for those candidates who had qualified in PET/PST. The result of the same was declared on January 31st 2017 to shortlist candidates for the medical examination.

A total of 10,575 candidates were declared qualified for the next round out of which 9,649 candidates were male and 926 female. The final result for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) in CISF Examination, 2016 has been declared today i.e. September 8th 2017 and candidates can check the detailed notification here:
http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/Write_up_2_doc_8.9.2017.pdf
