SSC CISF Exam 2016 Final Result Declared on ssc.nic.in

The SSC CISF Exam 2016 Final Result has been declared by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website - ssc.nic.in.The SSC Board has released the Final result of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2016. The SSC will declare the detailed marks on a later day however candidates can check their ranks by following the steps given below:: Visit the official website of Staff Selection Commission - ssc.nic.in: In the latest news section, click onFinal Result of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2016.: Female Candidates can check their candidature by clicking on:SI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs AND ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2016 LIST OF FEMALE CANDIDATES IN ROLLNO ORDER RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENTSI IN DELHI POLICE, CAPFs AND ASI IN CISF EXAM., 2016 LIST OF MALE CANDIDATES IN ROLLNO ORDER RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT: CTRL+F with your Roll NumberSSC had conducted a Computer Based Re-Examination of Paper-I in June 2016 for candidates who had appeared in the said examination held on March 20th 2016 earlier last year. The result of Paper-I was declared by the Commission on July 28th 2016. Paper-II of the CSIF exam was conducted on December 18th 2016 for those candidates who had qualified in PET/PST. The result of the same was declared on January 31st 2017 to shortlist candidates for the medical examination.A total of 10,575 candidates were declared qualified for the next round out of which 9,649 candidates were male and 926 female. The final result for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) in CISF Examination, 2016 has been declared today i.e. September 8th 2017 and candidates can check the detailed notification here:http://ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/Write_up_2_doc_8.9.2017.pdf