SSC Junior Engineer 2015 Final Result Declared at ssc.nic.in

SSC Junior Engineer 2015 Final Result has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website - ssc.nic.in.In 2015, SSC had invited applications via an advertisement to fill 1616 vacancies of JEs (Junior Engineers) in various specialisations viz Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contract. As per the official notification, 1572 candidates have qualified in final selection list issued by Staff Selection Commission.For JE 2015 recruitment, SSC had organized Paper-I based on which 6788 candidates had qualified for the evaluation of Paper-II of Civil Engineering and 1801 candidates had qualified for the evaluation of Paper-II of Electrical/Mechanical Engineering.The Staff Selection Commission had conducted the final exam for Junior Engineer Paper-II (descriptive paper) in the year 2015 and tentative result of the same was declared on December 16, 2016 for document verification. Candidates who had appeared in the SSC JE Paper-II 2015 can check their results by following the instructions given below.: Visit the official website - ssc.nic.in: Click on Results from the top navigation bar: A window will pop-up, where you need to click on JE: Click on ‘click here’ tab mentioned in front ofJUNIOR ENGINEERS (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL, Q.S. & C) EXAM., 2015 LIST OF THE CANDIDATES IN ROLL NO. ORDER RECOMMENDED FOR APPOINTMENT FOR THE POST OF JR. ENGINEER (CIVIL): CTRL+F with your Roll Number: Download your result and save the pdf for future reference