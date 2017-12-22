SSC MTS 2016 Paper-I Results to be Declared on 15th January 2018 at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2016 Paper-I Results are tentatively scheduled to be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on 15th January 2018.As per the status report of SSC Exam Results published today by the Staff Service Commission on its official website, the Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) Examination, 2016 (Paper-I) results will be declared on 15.01.2018.Multi Tasking Staff or MTS paper is conducted by the Staff Selection Commission to recruit candidates for junior staff posts in various central government departments. The Computer Based Test for recruitment of non-technical Multi Tasking Staff was organized across the country in the months of September and October 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a tab on the official website of SSC to check their status.The SSC MTS 2016 Exam was originally scheduled for 30th April 2017, however due to a paper leak incident identified by SSC a decision to cancel Paper-I (afternoon shift) was taken by the Commission. SSC had stated, "It has come to the notice of the Commission that on a social media page, the question papers of the MTS Examination 2016, with some answers were uploaded after the commencement of the Morning as well as the Evening Sessions of the examination."SSC had conducted the Re-Examination for MTS 2016 Paper-I exam on 16th September 2017 and 26th October 2017, for which it had released the provisional answer keys in November last month. Candidates were invited to make representations for questions or answers for the answer keys upon payment of ₹10 per question or answer challenged. The last date to raise objections was 26th November 2017.http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/notice/notice_pdf/status_report_22122017.pdf