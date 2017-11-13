SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2016 Skill Test Results Declared; 1918 Candidates Qualify, Check Now
The Staff Selection Commission has notified that the schedule for document verification will be announced by the respective Regional Offices of SSC and will be declared on their respective websites.
SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2016 Skill Test Results have been declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website – ssc.nic.in.
Around 7192 candidates had appeared for the Grade C and Grade D Skill Test that was conducted in the months of April and May earlier this year. As per the result, 1918 candidates have qualified after the Skill Test, out of which 205 candidates have qualified for Document Verification for Steno Grade C post while 1713 candidates have qualified for Steno Grade D post.
As per the official notification, the Staff Selection Commission has notified that the schedule for document verification will be announced by the respective Regional Offices of SSC and will be declared on their respective websites. Therefore, candidates must keep a tab on the regional SSC website of their jurisdiction to know their document verification schedule.
How to Download SSC Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2016 Skill Test Result?
Candidates who had appeared in the Skill Test can follow the instructions below and download their result:
Step 1 – Visit the official website – ssc.nic.in
Step 2 – Click on the notification -
Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination 2016 - Declaration of Result of Skill Test to call candidates for Document Verification
Step 3 – Choose the ‘Check Result’ tab from the exam you had appeared for.
Direct links:
For Grade C – Stenographer: http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/SKIL_C_10112017.pdf
For Grade D – Stenographer:
http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/SKIL_D_10112017.pdf
Step 4 – CTRL+F with your Roll Number
Step 5 – Download the pdf, take a print out or save it on your system for further reference.
SSC has stated that the options given by the candidates in their application form for the preferences of the posts will be considered final.
