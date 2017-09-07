SSC Sub Inspector, CAPF, CSIF 2017 Paper I Result Declared, Check on ssc.nic.in

The SSC Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) in CISF Examination Results 2017 for Paper-I are declared by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website - ssc.nic.in. Approximately 2,221 tentative vacancies in various departments will be filled through this SSC exam schedule. The Paper – 1 examination for the above posts was organized by SSC from July 1st to July 7th 2017. Candidates who had appeared for these exams can check the respective results by following the instructions below:How to Check SSC Sub Inspector, CAPF, CSIF 2017 Paper I Result?Step 1: Visit the official website - www.ssc.nic.in/Step 2: Click on - Recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2017 - Result of Paper-I. under the Latest News sectionStep 3: It will take you to another page where the results are divided according to gender i.e. male and femaleResults of females can be found at:http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/P1QLY_F_06092017.pdfResults of males can be found at:http://www.ssc.nic.in/SSC_WEBSITE_LATEST/results/results_pdf/P1QLY_M_06092017.pdfStep 4: CTRL+F with your Roll NumberStep 5: Save the pdf for future referenceThe candidates whose names appear in the above result lists are eligible to appear in Paper – 2. Although the roll numbers of the passed candidates appear in this list, the marks of the same will be available shortly on Staff Selection Commission's website shortly. Those who have cleared the Paper 1 will be called for PET/PST which is scheduled to be conducted by the nodal force/agency. The Paper – 2 for the above vacancies is slated for 15th December 2017.