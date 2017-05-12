SSLC Class 10 Result 2017 Karnataka Declared at kseeb.kar.nic.in

New Delhi: The result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) of Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) was declared on Friday at 3pm. The exams were held conducted from 30 March, to 12 April, 2017.

More than 8 lakh students appeared for the examination out of whom, 4.69 lakh were boys and 4.07 lakh were girls.

The Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2017 is available online an office website kseeb.kar.nic.in

Karnataka primary and secondary education minister Tanveer Sait tweeted, “Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official.”

Much awaited PUC results to be announced on 11th may Thursday 2017 at 3.00 PM and SSLC results on 12th may Friday 2017 at 3.00 PM - official — Tanveer sait (@Tannsworld) May 9, 2017

Steps to check the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2017:



- Log on to official website kseeb.kar.nic.in

- Click on the notification on the home page for the Kerala SSLC results 2017

- Enter your roll number in the fields provided

- Click to submit

- Download the Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Results 2017 and take a printout for future reference

To check the Karnataka SSLC exam result 2017, students can also visit results.nic.in, examresults.net websites.

For the academic year, 2015-2016, around 4,50,433 students appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam. The overall pass percentage was 92.03% with the pass percentage of girls being 90.42% and that of boys was 91.32%.