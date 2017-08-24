GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Stalker Attacks Minor Girl With Sword, Chops Off Her Right Hand

The victim was rushed to the medical college in Lucknow and told the police that the accused, identified as 19-year-old Rohit, had been stalking her for the last few days.

Pranshu Mishra | CNN-News18

Updated:August 24, 2017, 7:23 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Stalker Attacks Minor Girl With Sword, Chops Off Her Right Hand
Representative image.
Lucknow: In the second such case this month, a 15-year-old girl was chased and attacked by a stalker who chopped off her right hand with a sword in the state’s Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.

The victim was rushed to the medical college in Lucknow and told the police that the accused, identified as 19-year-old Rohit, had been stalking her for the last few days. She said she had not mentioned it to her family.

Rohit, who was arrested, reportedly lived in the same locality as the victim. He allegedly accosted and attacked the girl after she rebuffed his advances. He allegedly chopped off the victim’s hand with a sword, following which the people present overpowered him before he could attack the girl any further.

The crowd thrashed the accused and handed him over to the Sadar Kotwali police in Lakhimpur.

The incident comes days after a minor girl was stabbed to death by her alleged stalker in Balia while she was on her way to school.

The incidents have once again raised doubts on the effectiveness of Anti-Romeo squads that had been formed by the Yogi Adityanath government to check crime against women.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

The Triple Talaq Verdict: No More Suppressed Muslim Women?

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.