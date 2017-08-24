Stalker Attacks Minor Girl With Sword, Chops Off Her Right Hand

In the second such case this month, a 15-year-old girl was chased and attacked by a stalker who chopped off her right hand with a sword in the state’s Lakhimpur district on Wednesday.The victim was rushed to the medical college in Lucknow and told the police that the accused, identified as 19-year-old Rohit, had been stalking her for the last few days. She said she had not mentioned it to her family.Rohit, who was arrested, reportedly lived in the same locality as the victim. He allegedly accosted and attacked the girl after she rebuffed his advances. He allegedly chopped off the victim’s hand with a sword, following which the people present overpowered him before he could attack the girl any further.The crowd thrashed the accused and handed him over to the Sadar Kotwali police in Lakhimpur.The incident comes days after a minor girl was stabbed to death by her alleged stalker in Balia while she was on her way to school.The incidents have once again raised doubts on the effectiveness of Anti-Romeo squads that had been formed by the Yogi Adityanath government to check crime against women.