Stalker Burns 21-Year-Old Chennai Engineer Alive, Family Suffers Injuries

A 21-year-old engineer and her family were set on fire in Chennai by her classmate, who was stalking her for a month.The incident took place in Adambakkam area of Chennai on Monday night around 8.45 pm, when the victim’s father was not at home.The accused, Akash, who has now been arrested, came to their house in the evening and demanded to see Induja, the victim. He then threw petrol at Induja while standing at the doorstep and lighted her on fire. He mother and sister also suffered severe burn injuries while trying to save her.While the mother has suffered 49 percent burns, her sister is also undergoing treatment at the Kilpauk Medical Hospital’s intensive care unit.Akash, who used to be Induja’s classmate, is believed to have been harassing her and claimed to be in love with her.The victim’s uncle addressed the media and said: "Akash was stalking my niece for a month. Knowing that my brother is working abroad, the accused came to Induja's residence. Initially, they didn't open the door, but Akash insisted that he would only to talk to Induja. When they opened the door, he poured petrol on Induja and set them on fire and fled the spot."