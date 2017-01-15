Stampede in West Bengal's Gangasagar Fair, Six Dead, Several Injured

Gangasagar: At least six pilgrims have reportedly died and several injured in a stampede at Gangasagar Fair in West Bengal.

The pilgrims were said to be on their way back and waiting for a ferry. The ferry operations were on a halt due to high tides for a couple of hours. As a result of this delay, the crowd at Kachuberia jetty number 5 (South24 Parganas) increased and the excessive pressure by the crowd led to a stampede.

Those injured were quickly taken to the nearby hospital.

The Gangasagar Mela is the annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims to take a holy dip in the Ganga before the river merges into the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island or Sagardwip in West Bengal.