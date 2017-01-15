Stampede in West Bengal's Gangasagar Fair, Six Dead, Several Injured
A TV grab of volunteers helping conduct rescue operations after 6 people died in a stampede at Gangasagar Fair in Kolkata. (Courtesy: CNN-News18)
Gangasagar: At least six pilgrims have reportedly died and several injured in a stampede at Gangasagar Fair in West Bengal.
The pilgrims were said to be on their way back and waiting for a ferry. The ferry operations were on a halt due to high tides for a couple of hours. As a result of this delay, the crowd at Kachuberia jetty number 5 (South24 Parganas) increased and the excessive pressure by the crowd led to a stampede.
Those injured were quickly taken to the nearby hospital.
The Gangasagar Mela is the annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims to take a holy dip in the Ganga before the river merges into the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Sagar Island or Sagardwip in West Bengal.
Recommended For You
- World RecordSubstitute Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Imrul Kayes Sets World Record
- Big Night!62nd JIO Filmfare Awards: Alia, Sonam Lead The Fashion Game
- in the netHow Bed-ridden Sumit Became 'Crazy Sumit' of Kiss-and-Run Videos
- MELBOURNE ODIPakistan Record First ODI Win in Australia in 12 Years
- Oops!Vin Diesel Calls Ranveer Deepika's Boyfriend And Her Smile Just Confirms It!