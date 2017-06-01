Stand-up Comedians Tear Into Judge's 'Peacock Tears'

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court judge's unique theory on how peafowls mate, or don’t, has given stand-up comics ‘tears’ of laughter with AIB’s Tanmay Bhatt leading the charge.

Soon after Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who had suggested making cow the national animal, told CNN-News18 that peacock is ‘Bramhachari’ (celibate), Twitter exploded with reactions. The best ones, no points for guessing, were by India’s stand-up stars.

Looking for smart beautiful funny girls who can drink my tears. Pls RT. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) May 31, 2017

Pushpa I hate tears.

Unless you're a peacock....in which case....thirsty?

Pushpa?

Pushpa????

Pushpa come back!!!! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 1, 2017

Comedian Atul Khatri broke down the judge’s remarks to claim that peacocks are in fact the lucky ones due to their distinctive mating habits.

Went to the Mumbai zoo

Saw a peahen swallowing a peacock's tears

She started covfefeing later — Atul Khatri (@one_by_two) June 1, 2017

Stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant tweeted, “Enrique Iglesias: ‘I don't know why. Why. But, I love to see you cry.’ Rajasthan HC Judge: ‘Bloody pervert. Hatt! Crying is only peacocks’.”

Actor Twinkle Khanna, the Mrs. Funnybones of Twitter, also weighed in.

Now this makes me homesick- missing all the fun- Peacocks don't have sex because jungle main mor nacha, kisne dekha?https://t.co/YB45nY2j9r — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) May 31, 2017

The peacock is India's national sex symbol now. And one swallow does not enough children make. 😂 — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) June 1, 2017

Planning to freeze my tears in a tetrapack in case I want to have kids in the future. — Daniel Fernandes (@absolutelydanny) June 1, 2017

Twitterati soon followed their lead and posted videos of mating peafowls to give the judge, who incidentally retired on Wednesday, a biology lesson. Gaurav Kapoor was not the only one to wonder then how many searched online for how peafowls copulate. “So who all googled ‘how peacocks do it’ today?” he asked.

“Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head,” the judge had told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.