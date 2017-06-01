GET APP News18 APP
Stand-up Comedians Tear Into Judge's 'Peacock Tears'

Updated: June 1, 2017, 5:42 PM IST
Tanmay Bhat, Twinkle Khanna and Sorabh Pant. (Image: Facebook)

New Delhi: The Rajasthan High Court judge's unique theory on how peafowls mate, or don’t, has given stand-up comics ‘tears’ of laughter with AIB’s Tanmay Bhatt leading the charge.

Soon after Justice Mahesh Chandra Sharma, who had suggested making cow the national animal, told CNN-News18 that peacock is ‘Bramhachari’ (celibate), Twitter exploded with reactions. The best ones, no points for guessing, were by India’s stand-up stars.

Comedian Atul Khatri broke down the judge’s remarks to claim that peacocks are in fact the lucky ones due to their distinctive mating habits.

Stand-up comedian Sorabh Pant tweeted, “Enrique Iglesias: ‘I don't know why. Why. But, I love to see you cry.’ Rajasthan HC Judge: ‘Bloody pervert. Hatt! Crying is only peacocks’.”

ALSO READ | Former Justices Pan Rajasthan Judge's 'Gimmickry' on 'Impotent' Peacocks

Actor Twinkle Khanna, the Mrs. Funnybones of Twitter, also weighed in.

Twitterati soon followed their lead and posted videos of mating peafowls to give the judge, who incidentally retired on Wednesday, a biology lesson. Gaurav Kapoor was not the only one to wonder then how many searched online for how peafowls copulate. “So who all googled ‘how peacocks do it’ today?” he asked.

“Peacock is a Bramhachari and it does not have sex with a peahen. The peahen gets pregnant drinking the tears of the peacock. Even lord Krishna carried the feather of a peacock on his head,” the judge had told CNN-News18 on Wednesday.

First Published: June 1, 2017, 3:19 PM IST
