Star Wars Han Solo Standalone Film Title Announced

Star Wars Han Solo spin-off is finally titled Solo: A Star Wars Story. Director Ron Howard made the announcement in a video on Twitter.Howard also revealed that the team has wrapped production on the movie. The film follows the young Han Solo - a 20-something version of Harrison Ford's character and Chewbacca's adventures before joining the Rebellion, including their encounters with Lando Calrissian.Howard took over as director in August after the movie's original helmers, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, were fired, after clashing with Lucasfilm chief Kathleen Kennedy and co-writer/executive producer Lawrence Kasdan.Solo: A Star Wars Story will hit the theaters on May 25, 2018.