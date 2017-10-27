GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
State Transport Bus Runs Amok in Vijayawada, Three People Killed

The accident, caught on camera, occurred at 6am on the Singhnagar Budameru Bridge. The police said that the brakes failed as the APSRTC bus reached the bridge.

Sakshi Khanna | CNN-News18

Updated:October 27, 2017, 5:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: At least three people were killed and several others injured after an Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus ploughed through a crowd of commuters in Vijayawada on Friday.

In the video, accessed by CNN-News18, the bus can be seen approaching the bridge at some speed.

It then swerved to the right to avoid some vehicles and hit a tipper lorry. The bus ran straight through a crowd of people and vehicles. It hit a bike, an autorickshaw and few other vehicles before coming to a halt.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where the condition of two of them are said to be critical.

The driver of the bus has been arrested and the police are investigating the case.

