Stolen Goats of SP Legislator Sends Police Into Tizzy in MP Town

Bhopal: The police in Vidisha, Madhya Pradesh, are on the hunt for stolen goats of Samajwadi Party MP, Chaudhary Munavvar Salim.

On Sunday night, thieves allegedly stole 23 goats belonging to the Vidisha MP from his Barkheri based farmhouse. As the matter was reported by a Member of Parliament, the police swung into action and started a hunt for the missing animals.

As they could not find the cattle on Sunday, the police lodged a complaint based on the MP's representatives and started their investigation afresh on Monday.

HS Rajawat, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station said that some of the goats have been recovered while search for the remaining ones was on. However no one was apprehended by police in this case.

The incident is reminiscent of the high-profile police hunt three years ago in Uttar Pradesh for locating the stolen buffaloes of the then state cabinet minister Azam Khan. The incident had made national headlines when it was reported.

The MP, Salim, had recently written a letter to PM Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on cow slaughter in the country.