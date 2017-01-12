Ustad Bismillah Khan's Shehnai Stolen by Grandson Recovered
Indian Clarinettist Ustad Bismillah Khan (L) performs during a show in Srinagar, India September 12, 2005/REUTERS
Varanasi: The fifth stolen silver shehnai of Ustad Bismillah Khan was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday.
During investigation his grandson Najre Hassan alias Shadab was arrested for committing the crime. A local jeweller Shanker Seth and his son Sujit Seth was also arrested in theft case.
The shehnais were recovered in a melted condition from a local jewellery shop here. Kazim's son Nazare got the four silver shehnais melted by jewellers Shanker and Sujit Seth in Chetganj area.
Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Ustad Bismillah Khan's stolen shehnais were recovered yesterday, grandson arrested pic.twitter.com/dGMwFC4rxG
— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2017
More than one kilogram of melted silver along with one shehnai made of wood and silver have been recovered from the possession of the jewelers.
"The stolen shehnais were sold to the local jewellers for a meagre Rs 17,000 and melted," said STF SSP Amit Pathak.
An FIR was registered on December 5 at Chowk police station after the theft was detected.
According to the family, the shehnais were very special to the late musician and were gifted to him by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Kapil Sibal and Lalu Prasad.
(PTI inputs)
Recommended For You
- change of guardNever Thought Would Captain India in All Three Formats: Virat Kohli
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- oustedBCCI Selection Panel Trimmed Down From Five to Three
- Power PackedLenovo P2 Review With Video: The Complete Budget Delight For Rs 16,999
- in bad tasteBrazil's Ronaldo, Carlos Irked by Owen's Weight Comments