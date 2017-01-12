Ustad Bismillah Khan's Shehnai Stolen by Grandson Recovered

Varanasi: The fifth stolen silver shehnai of Ustad Bismillah Khan was recovered by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday.

On December 4, four silver shehnais and a wooden and silver one were stolen from Khan's son Kazim Hussain's home in Varanasi.

During investigation his grandson Najre Hassan alias Shadab was arrested for committing the crime. A local jeweller Shanker Seth and his son Sujit Seth was also arrested in theft case.

The shehnais were recovered in a melted condition from a local jewellery shop here. Kazim's son Nazare got the four silver shehnais melted by jewellers Shanker and Sujit Seth in Chetganj area.

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh): Ustad Bismillah Khan's stolen shehnais were recovered yesterday, grandson arrested pic.twitter.com/dGMwFC4rxG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 11, 2017

More than one kilogram of melted silver along with one shehnai made of wood and silver have been recovered from the possession of the jewelers.

"The stolen shehnais were sold to the local jewellers for a meagre Rs 17,000 and melted," said STF SSP Amit Pathak.

An FIR was registered on December 5 at Chowk police station after the theft was detected.

According to the family, the shehnais were very special to the late musician and were gifted to him by former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao, Kapil Sibal and Lalu Prasad.

(PTI inputs)