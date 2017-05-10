Stone Pelters Attack Shopian Martyr's Funeral Gathering

New Delhi: The funeral gathering of Army doctor, Lieutenant Ummer Faiyaz, was attacked by stone pelters in Kashimr’s Shopian district. Commotion broke out in the village when the family was preparing for last rites of the Army Lieutenant. Stone pelting broke out in the area as a gun of an Army man went off accidentally triggering panic among the mourners who thought that a gunfight has broken out.

Angry villagers rebuked the Army man for firing, knowing little that it was actually a misfire. The situation was soon brought back to normal.

The bullet-ridden body of the Army Lieutenant, who was posted in Akhnoor, was found at Herman Chowk of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday.

Police said the 24-year-old had gone to Shopian to attend the wedding function of a relative.



Ummer Fayaz was part of the NDA hockey team

According to reports, Faiyaz was picked up by four militants from Shopian and later taken to Herman Chowk where he was shot.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti condemned the killing of Lieutenant Faiyaz and said, "What was more painful to note is that the young officer had come home on vacation where he was attending the marriage of his cousin. She conveyed her heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family.

An Army official said they have received an input and are verifying the circumstances in which the officer was found dead. Police and Army have now started search operations in the area to nab the militants.



The Army Lieutenant was commissioned only 6 months ago

This incident comes a day after when a car was snatched at gunpoint by militants in Pulwama district on Tuesday. Mohammad Rafiq Dar of Samboora village told police that his Alto car was hijacked by five gunmen.

Following this police has sounded a red alert and send advisories to all police and security forces units to be on vigil.

The Indian Army statement said: "In a dastardly act, some unidentified terrorists abducted and then killed a young, unarmed Army Officer, Lt Ummer Faiyaz who had come on leave to his native place in Kulgam to attend a marriage The officer was serving in Akhnoor, J&K. The Army salutes the braveheart and stands by the bereaved family and commits to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act of terror to justice."