Stone Pelting Has Reduced in Kashmir Because of Demonetisation, says Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his blog posted on 7 November attributed demonetisation for reduction in stone pelting and protests in Jammu and Kashmir saying the note ban affected their fundings.“The reduction in incidences of stone pelting, protests in J&K and naxal activities in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected districts are also attributed to the impact of demonetisation as these miscreants have run out of cash,” said Jaitley in his blog.However, it is interesting to note that stone pelting is not the only form of violence that Jammu and Kashmir is reeling under.South Asian Terrorism Portal (SATP), a database that records the number of fatalities caused due to terrorism, says the number of deaths in the Valley due to terrorism were 267 in 2016 and jumped to 298 till 29 October in 2017.The last year witnessed 14 civilians, 88 security force personnel and 165 terrorists losing their lives while 53 civilians, 67, 178 killed in Jammu and Kashmir.The death toll was 174 in 2015.The Finance Minister on the eve of demonetisation completing a year also wrote about the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commemorating the occasion by observing Anti-Black Money Day on 8 November.Talking of cash seizures by the Income Tax Department, Jaitley said, “Cash seizure has more than doubled in 2016-17 when compared to 2015-16; during search and seizure by the Department Rs.15,497 crore of undisclosed income has been admitted which is 38% higher than the undisclosed amount admitted during 2015-16; and undisclosed income detected during surveys in 2016-17 is Rs.13,716 crore which is 41% higher than the detection made in 2015-16.”Jaitley went on to write about reduction in black money and the country moving swiftly towards a cashless state. “This process will gain momentum under “Operation Clean Money” launched on January 31, 2017,” wrote Jaitley further reinstating the fact.