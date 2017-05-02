Stopped 60 Youths From Joining ISIS in Last 2 Years: Maharashtra ATS official

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad has said that it stopped 60 youths in the state from joining ISIS in the last two years.

A senior ATS officer said instead of filing FIRs against radicalised youth, the agency tries to deradicalise them. “Our aim is to send them back to the mainstream and make sure that they do not feel victimised.”

He said FIR is not filed “unless a youth crosses the limit.”

Sources said that the ATS have registered only two cases against youth involved in such cases in the last two years.

The officer said the first case is the arrest of operatives of Parbhani module where circuit diagrams were recovered pointing out that they were planning a terror attack. The second case relates to Tabrez Tambe from Mumbra who had already joined ISIS and is currently in their territory.

“Most of the youths get radicalised online. ISIS operatives get in touch with them and try to lure them into their territory or make them ready for lone wolf attacks,” said the officer.