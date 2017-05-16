X

1-min read

Stray Dog Feeds on Infant's Corpse Inside Hospital in Odisha

PTI

Updated: May 16, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
Representative image.

Koraput (Odisha): A stray dog was found eating the corpse of an infant boy inside the premises of the sub-divisional hospital of Jeypore in Koraput district here.

A group of people standing near the hospital watched the gory episode unfold on Monday, but no one bothered to stop the canine. Some of the onlookers even recorded the incident on their mobile phones, police said.

Hospital authorities, however, expressed their ignorance about the incident.

"After learning about the incident I personally rushed to the spot with my staff, but found nothing. Neither the dog nor the baby's body could be located. We do not have any patient missing from our hospital," said sub-divisional medical officer (Jeypore) Sitanshu Satapathy.

"Even then, a police complaint will be filed to inquire into the matter," he said.

Senior police officers said a team is verifying the mobile recordings and the incident is being investigated.

First Published: May 16, 2017, 12:13 PM IST
