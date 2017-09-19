GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Student Commits Suicide After Being Harassed by School for Not Paying Fees

The mother of the deceased claims that she could not deposit the fees amounting to Rs 1020 of Aman Children School, after which the school authorities started harassing her child.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:September 19, 2017, 3:32 PM IST
Image for representational purposes only.
Lucknow: A class 9 student from Gournia Gandhinagar village under Pilibhit’s Hazara Police Station has committed suicide allegedly because he was harassed by the school over non-payment of fees.

The mother of the deceased claims that she could not deposit the fees amounting to Rs 1020 of Aman Children School, after which the school authorities started harassing her child. The victim could not take it anymore and hanged himself from a tree on his way to school, said reports.

The boy had lost his father some time back and his mother used to work at a primary school in her village.

According to the student’s classmates, the school management had adopted a new method of punishing the students who failed to deposit fees on time. Such students were forced to stand on the bench on one leg for at least one period and if during this period, the student put his second down, the punishment was extended.

Angry with the punishment meted out to him, the student did not wish to go to school but was forced by his mother to do so. On his way back, he committed suicide. Some villagers saw the boy’s body and informed his mother. Later, the villagers and kin convinced the student’s family to cremate the body and not report it to the police.

Only after when some village seniors and local journalist came to know about the matter, ASP Rohit Mishra handed over the investigation to Circle Officer Anurag Darshan. A case was subsequently registered against the school authorities in this regards.
