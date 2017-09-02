Student Shoots Classmate Inside Sonipat ITI

A student of an Industrial Training Institute in Haryana’s Sonipat was shot at inside the classroom by his classmate on Friday.Both the students are in the age group of 16 to 17 years. The accused had brought the country-made pistol concealed in his bag, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Sonipat, Rahul Dev said.“CCTV footage purportedly shows two boys approaching the victim from behind, who was chatting with other students in the classroom. One of the two boys then took out a pistol from and shot the other in the back,” the DSP said.The victim was rushed to a hospital at Sonipat from where he was referred to PGIMS at Rohtak. His condition is stable.Preliminary investigation has revealed that an altercation took place between the two boys a few days ago. A case of attempt to murder has been registered.(With PTI inputs)