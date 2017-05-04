DON'T SHARE NUISANCE.
Students Clash With Security Forces in Kashmir's Sopore
In this file photo, some youth are seen pelting stones at security forces in Kashmir. (Representative image)
Srinagar: Students in north Kashmir's Sopore town on Thursday clashed with law enforcing agencies, protesting against the arrest of their peers by the police over the past three weeks.
He said the students, however, tried to march on the roads, prompting the law enforcing agencies to swing into action.
He said clashes were going on when reports last came in, he said, adding that at least 10 persons were hurt in the clashes.
A police raid on Government Degree College in Pulwama on April 15 had triggered widespread protests by students across Kashmir on April 17 which have been going on intermittently since then.
The students were agitating over the alleged high- handedness of security forces and demanding action against those who roughed up students.
A number of students were arrested during clashes in Srinagar and elsewhere in the valley.
