Students Fail to Write Their Names, Collector Suspends Teachers in Telangana

Telangana: The Mahbubnagar District Collector (DC) in Telangana has suspended five teachers, including the headmaster of a government school after the upper-primary students failed to write even their names.

What angered the DC further was the fact that the teachers sent their own children to private schools.

After receiving complaints from the parents about poor teaching standards in the school, the district Collector decided to conduct a surprise inspection at Vallabharao Palle government primary school.

Speaking to CNN News 18, District Collector Ronald Rose said, "While I was interacting with 5th-grade students, I was aghast to see that no child could write their and parents’ name; there was no timetable being followed in school, the workbooks of children were incomplete. The teachers completely failed to perform their duties."

Annoyed by the lethargic attitude of the teachers in government schools, the District collector has ordered education department to inspect government schools across the district and take strict action against those found neglecting their duties and destroying future of the children.

According to reports, there are over 12,000 schools in Telangana with very poor enrollment. The government has been ramping up efforts to increase the strength in government schools by introducing digital classrooms and English language as the medium. But on the ground, the situation remains a big concern for the state government.