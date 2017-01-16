Students Observe First Death Anniversary of Dalit Scholar Rohith Vemula

Hyderabad: The students at Hyderabad University campus on Monday commemorated the first death anniversary of Dalit scholar Rohith Vemula as 'Rohith Shahadath Din'.

The students gathered at the campus under the banner of Joint action Committee (JAC).

Various organisations and individuals will also assemble at the "Rohith Stupa" in Veliwada at 2pm, followed by a remembrance rally in the campus. Leading the rally will be Radhika Vemula, Rohith's mother.

The event will be a common platform for all the movements that vowed to fight injustice and caste discrimination recently.

Also joining the rally will be Mohammad Saifi, brother of Mohammad Akhlaq who was lynched in Dadri for allegedly storing and consuming beef at home, Fatima Nafees, mother of missing JNU student Najeeb who has been missing for months and other dalit families who were thrashed in Una, Gujarat for skinning dead cow.

Statement released by Joint action committee said, "On January 17, all those who have suffered at the hands of casteist and communal goons will assemble at the Rohith Stupa to remember his legacy and to vow that the fight will go on. We will gather to let out a collective slogan saying no to caste and communalism."

Rohith Vemula's suicide on January 17, 2016 sparked massive protest in the university campus, followed by top political leaders from all parties converging on campus demanding justice.

The University administration led by Vice Chancellor Appa Rao Podile along with central BJP led government were accused of being anti-Dalit and discriminatory that led to Rohith's suicide.

The confrontation aggravated on March 22 last year, after Appa Rao returned to campus and angry protesters ransacked his house, after which many students were arrested by police.

The Cyberabad police had registered cases against the Vice Chancellor, Union Labour Minister Bandaru Dattatreya and others under SC/ST act.

Speaking to media, the Cyberabad police Commissioner said that they are still awaiting for reply from Guntur Collector on Rohith's caste status to finalise investigation in the case.

No official permission was granted to students to hold commemorating program.

The University administration has also barred entry of outsiders in the campus.

Joint action Committee member Munna said, "Students want the entire program to be very peaceful. However, if University administration will not co-operate, there will be a reaction from students."