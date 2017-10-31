Subramanian Swamy Calls Compulsory Aadhaar 'Threat' to National Security, Will Write to PM Modi

I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 31, 2017

Day after the Supreme Court said its Constitution Bench would hear petitions on Aadhaar, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday opposed a move to make the 12-digit unique identity number compulsory, saying it would be a threat to national security and be struck down by the Supreme Court.Swamy said in a tweet he would write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue."I am writing a letter soon to PM detailing how compulsory Aadhaar is a threat to our national security. SC will I am sure strike it down," he tweeted.His Twitter post came a day after the Supreme Court said its Constitution Bench would start hearing a clutch of petitions challenging the Centre's move to make the Aadhaar card — which carries a 12-digit unique identity number — mandatory for those wishing to avail themselves of services and benefits of government welfare schemes from the last week of November.Attorney General K K Venugopal told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Centre was ready to argue in the matter and that no interim order was required to be passed without hearing him in the case.Recently, a nine-judge constitution bench of the apex court had held that Right to Privacy was a Fundamental Right under the Constitution. Several petitioners challenging the validity of Aadhaar had claimed it violated privacy rights.Meanwhile, another bench of the court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a petition filed by an individual challenging the proposed linking of mobile phones with Aadhaar card.(With PTI inputs)