Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrest: CRPF at BJP Office After TMC's Violent Protest

There are reports of violent protests in Kolkata following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyaya, for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr Rose Valley ponzi scam.

Local TV channels showed a bunch of TMC supporters pelting stones and trying to ransack the BJP's state unit in central Kolkata. A few BJP workers reportedly sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

The protests came shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the arrest was an attempt by the Centre to terrorise the Opposition.

