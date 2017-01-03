Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrest: CRPF at BJP Office After TMC's Violent Protest

Event Highlights
There are reports of violent protests in Kolkata following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyaya, for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr Rose Valley ponzi scam.
Local TV channels showed a bunch of TMC supporters pelting stones and trying to ransack the BJP's state unit in central Kolkata. A few BJP workers reportedly sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.
The protests came shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the arrest was an attempt by the Centre to terrorise the Opposition.
As it happened.
Kolkata: TMC MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay who was arrested by CBI today in Rose Valley chit fund scam case, to be taken to Bhubaneswar now pic.twitter.com/LXyTuYecKK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
BJP leader Rahul Sinha's car damaged in the TMC protest at BJP office in Kolkata. pic.twitter.com/LFfKBRD2Yp— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
CRPF deployed outside BJP's Kolkata office pic.twitter.com/uCLszWIklz— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
#WATCH TMC workers protest outside BJP's Kolkata office after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest pic.twitter.com/WttBqJxz0H— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
It is the planned attack on the BJP office in Kolkata by TMC goon: Shri sidharthnsingh https://t.co/QAb43dXQS1 pic.twitter.com/hixG3j3szV— BJP Nashik District (@BJP4NashikRural) January 3, 2017
Mamataji violence on BJP office will not absolve yr leaders of involvement with Chit Fund firms— Sidharth Nath Singh (@sidharthnsingh) January 3, 2017
TMC MPs in RS & LS to protest in Delhi tomorrow at 2.30 PM in our Parl office against financial emergency&political vendetta: Derek O'Brien pic.twitter.com/pzJTbi6mbP— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
TMC workers protest, pelt stones and try to enter BJP's Kolkata office after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest; pic.twitter.com/DiMB2VYnUT— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
TMC MLAs & MPs including Saugat Roy, Dinesh Trivedi & Partha Chatterjee reach Kolkata's CBI Office pic.twitter.com/LaUJt1Yjt9— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
WB chit fund scam: List of major arrests made by CBI since 2013
- Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 15,000 Cr (approx) Rose Valley group chit fund scam.
- Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the CBI on December 30, 2016 in connection with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam case.
- Former West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Madan Mitra was arrested by the CBI in December 2014.
- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 21, 2014, arrested Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Srinjoy Bose for his alleged involvement in Saradhan chit fund case.
- Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was arrested on November 23, 2013 by the Bidhannagar Police in connection with the Saradha Group ponzi scam.
Trinamul Congress MP Tapas Pal is in CBI custody in Bhubaneswar since last Sunday over his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam.
The actor-turned-politician, who is in CBI remand, has alleged that union minister Babul Supryio is the one who introduced him to Rose Valley and the union minister is fully involved in the scam.
The Union minister, however, has refuted the allegations and has threatened to file a defamation case against Tapas Pal.
Rose Valley has cheated thousands of investors in Odisha too and in connection with this, the CBI has brought Tapas to Bhubaneswar for questioning and further investigation. The actor’s wife and daughter have also been summoned by the CBI over the investigation.
BJP office in Kolkata attacked by TMC students' wing after TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay's arrest pic.twitter.com/4VniPYw6ks— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
Modi Govt unleashed vendetta politics on oppostion. Tapas Paul named Babul Supriyo in chit fund scam but was he arrested?: RS Surjewala,Cong pic.twitter.com/QZmQUX66I6— ANI (@ANI_news) January 3, 2017
BJP Spokeperson Siddarth Nath Singh told CNN News18," Mamata & her goons cannot absorb that her party members are arrested in chit fund scam.The law of the land will will take its own course & CBI will continue with their work. The chief minister must ensure the protection of people & property in the state. If she can't, then she is a part of it."
Here is a quick wrap of what happened earlier in the day.
Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 15,000 Cr Rose Valley group chit fund scam.
Bandyopadhyay was arrested hours after he reached the CBI office for questioning. “I have come to clarify my position on whatever questions they have,” he had said before he went inside.
Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on PM Modi and said that he is using CBI and Enforcement Directorate to terrorise Opposition.
We will be with the people. This is not only financial emergency. This is full-fledged emergency 3/3— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 3, 2017
For no reasons arrests have been made. Only reason is #NoteBandi 2/3— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 3, 2017