Sudip Bandyopadhyay Arrest: CRPF at BJP Office After TMC's Violent Protest

News18.com | January 3, 2017, 10:28 PM IST
Event Highlights

There are reports of violent protests in Kolkata following the arrest of Trinamool Congress MP Sudip Bandyopadhyaya, for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr Rose Valley ponzi scam.

Local TV channels showed a bunch of TMC supporters pelting stones and trying to ransack the BJP's state unit in central Kolkata. A few BJP workers reportedly sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

The protests came shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the arrest was an attempt by the Centre to terrorise the Opposition.

As it happened.

Jan 3, 2017 11:13 pm (IST)

"I did well in playing my role as an Opposition leader in Parliament. That is why I have been punished," Sudip said at Kolkata airport. 


Jan 3, 2017 9:55 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 9:52 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:56 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:50 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 7:43 pm (IST)

CRPF arrives at BJP office following TMC supporters' violent protest. 


Jan 3, 2017 7:08 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:57 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:55 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:51 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:36 pm (IST)

 

TMC Leader Sougata Ray terms Sudip's arrest as political vendetta against TMC.


Jan 3, 2017 6:35 pm (IST)

 TMC leader Derek O Brian says, "Sudip looks confident... we will be protesting tomorrow at 2:30 pm at the Parliamentary Party office." 

 


Jan 3, 2017 6:31 pm (IST)

 

 TMC leader Derek O Brian says the party will not give up fighting against Amit Shah and PM Modi. 

 


Jan 3, 2017 6:25 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:20 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:16 pm (IST)

TMC supporters are pelting stones and bricks on the main road. BJP workers are also ready with their lathis but have not been allowed to leave the party office... Barricades at entrance, police deployed on the main road and outside party office. 

 


Jan 3, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 6:04 pm (IST)

WB chit fund scam: List of major arrests made by CBI since 2013

 

- Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested on Tuesday by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 15,000 Cr (approx) Rose Valley group chit fund scam.

- Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the CBI on December 30, 2016 in connection with the Rose Valley Group chit fund scam case. 

- Former West Bengal minister and senior TMC leader Madan Mitra was arrested by the CBI in December 2014.

- The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on November 21, 2014, arrested Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP Srinjoy Bose for his alleged involvement in Saradhan chit fund case.

- Suspended Trinamool Congress MP Kunal Ghosh was arrested on November 23, 2013 by the Bidhannagar Police in connection with the Saradha Group ponzi scam.


Jan 3, 2017 6:03 pm (IST)


16 TMC leaders arrive at CBI office in Kolkata. 

 


Jan 3, 2017 5:58 pm (IST)

Trinamul Congress MP Tapas Pal is in CBI custody in Bhubaneswar since last Sunday over his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund scam. 


The actor-turned-politician, who is in CBI remand, has alleged that union minister Babul Supryio is the one who introduced him to Rose Valley and the union minister is fully involved in the scam. 


The Union minister, however, has refuted the allegations and has threatened to file a defamation case against Tapas Pal.

Rose Valley has cheated thousands of investors in Odisha too and in connection with this, the CBI has brought Tapas to Bhubaneswar for questioning and further investigation. The actor’s wife and daughter have also been summoned by the CBI over the investigation.


Jan 3, 2017 5:48 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 5:46 pm (IST)

TMC MPs to meet at party Parliament office in Kolkata on Wed at 2:30 PM to protest against financial emergency and emergency started by government of India.


Jan 3, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)


Thousands of furious TMC supporters ransacked BJP office in Kolkata and Pelted stones. Situation is said to have turned volatile... initial reports suggest there were 40-50 BJP workers at party's Kolkata office.  

Police are finding it very hard to deal with the situation.

 


Jan 3, 2017 5:36 pm (IST)

 

Siddarth Nath Singh also added that Mamata should not politicise these arrests and the investigation.


Jan 3, 2017 5:26 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 5:23 pm (IST)

Reacting Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury told CNN News18, "I am not comfortable with what is happening currently. I cannot support such a situation where the ruling party resorts to violence to intimidate another party in a democratic setup."

 


Jan 3, 2017 5:21 pm (IST)

"She (Mamata) is one who is masterminding this violence," he added


Jan 3, 2017 5:19 pm (IST)

BJP Spokeperson Siddarth Nath Singh  told CNN News18," Mamata & her goons cannot absorb that her party members are arrested in chit fund scam.The law of the land will will take its own course & CBI will continue with their work. The chief minister must ensure the protection of people & property in the state. If she can't, then she is a part of it." 

 


Jan 3, 2017 5:14 pm (IST)

BJP leader Rupa Ganguly alleged that Mamata Banerjee said in her press conference that there will be an andolan from tomorrow and she has instigated the students. 


Jan 3, 2017 5:12 pm (IST)

Minutes after West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack against PM Modi in her press conference and threatened to launch a protest, TMC students’ wing attacked BJP office in Kolkata, News Agency ANI reported. 


Jan 3, 2017 5:11 pm (IST)

Here is a quick wrap of what happened earlier in the day.

Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in Rs 15,000 Cr Rose Valley group chit fund scam.

Bandyopadhyay was arrested hours after he reached the CBI office for questioning. “I have come to clarify my position on whatever questions they have,” he had said before he went inside.


Reacting to Bandyopadhyay's arrest, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee came down heavily on PM Modi and said that he is using CBI and Enforcement Directorate to terrorise Opposition. 


Jan 3, 2017 5:06 pm (IST)

Jan 3, 2017 5:06 pm (IST)

