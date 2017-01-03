Kolkata: The BJP office in Kolkata was on Tuesday attacked and pelted with stones following the arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, for his alleged involvement in Rs 60,000 Cr Rose Valley ponzi scam.

A few BJP workers reportedly sustained injuries in the stone-pelting.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was called in following TMC supporters' violent protest.

In his first reaction after being arrested, Sudip Bandyopadhyay said it was a reflection of his party's good performance in Parliament against demonetisation.

"It is the reflection of a good performance in the Parliament (by TMC in opposing demonetisation)," he told reporters while being taken to the airport.

A CBI statement said he has been charged under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 408 (criminal breach of trust), 120b (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) and various sections of Prize, Chits and Money Circulation (Banning) Act of 1978.

He would be interrogated afresh by CBI in Bhubaneswar in the case which was lodged in the Odisha capital.

The protests came shortly after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the arrest was an attempt by the Centre to terrorise the Opposition.

Mamata Banerjee termed the arrest of her MP the result of "political vindictive attitude of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah".

We strongly condemn the political vindictive attitude of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah 1/3 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 3, 2017

She also fully backed her MP and said the party is behind him.

"The party is behind Sudip. He has not done anything wrong. Even if he is in jail, the people of Bengal will keep him in their heart," she said.

The feisty CM took the fight to the Opposition and questioned why other parties named in a similar scam were not behind bars.

"BJP and Akali Dal leaders were also involved in Pearl chit fund scam. Bandhopadhyay is a senior leader... he should not have been arrested like this," she said, adding, “such steps will destroy the democracy in the country."

BJP's National Secretary Sidharth Nath Singh said that 12 party workers were seriously injured in an attack allegedly by TMC functionaries in Kolkata and charged that a ruling party MLA and councillor were leading the mob.

"Violence has no place in a democracy. It is unfortunate that in Bengal, violence has become a norm since the state government encourages acts of violence," said Sidharth Nath Singh.

Mamataji violence on BJP office will not absolve yr leaders of involvement with Chit Fund firms — Sidharth Nath Singh (@sidharthnsingh) January 3, 2017

TMC Leader Sougata Ray terms Sudip's arrest as political vendetta against TMC.

The CPI(M) rubbished the political vendetta charge and welcomed the arrest.

"The arrest is long delayed but I welcome CBI's decision to arrest Sudip. This investigation must reach to Mamata's doorstep. She launched a decibel campaign because she knew they were going to be arrested. There is no political vendetta," said Md Salim, Leader CPI(M).

This is the second TMC MP to be arrested in the Rose valley ponzi scam. On December 30, actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the scam.

