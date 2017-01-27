»
Suicides by Farmers: SC Seeks Response From Centre, States

Press Trust Of India

First published: January 27, 2017, 1:44 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
The Supreme Court of India (Reuters).

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought responses from the Centre, state governments, union territories and the RBI to examine the likely reasons behind suicides by farmers.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana asked them to respond within four weeks.

The bench said that it is a "sensitive matter" of larger public interest involving farmers throughout the country.

The court was hearing a plea filed by NGO Citizens Resource and Action and Initiative on issues related to farmers.

