Sunanda Pushkar Death: Medical Panel Submits 'Inconclusive' Report

New Delhi: A medical board assigned to examine AIIMS and FBI’s findings into Sunanda Pushkar’s mysterious death has failed to submit any conclusive report.

The “inconclusive” report was submitted by a board of four doctors from Delhi, Chandigarh and Puducherry, a police sources said.

The board was constituted in June last year to examine FBI and AIIMS reports on Pushkar’s viscera. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the death had received the “inconclusive” report two weeks ago, police said.

The SIT is now awaiting Pushkar’s Blackberry Messenger chat transcripts to get more leads.

Sunanda’s viscera samples were sent to the FBI lab in Washington in February 2015 to determine the kind of poison that killed her after an AIIMS medical board identified poisoning as the reason behind her death but did not mention any specific substance.

Delhi Police had in January 2015 registered a case of murder in connection with Sunanda's death.

The FBI report sent to Delhi Police in November 2015 had virtually ruled out the theory of 'polonium poisoning' being the cause of death.

However, after Delhi Police failed to draw any conclusion on basis of the findings, the report was handed over to a medical board for examination before further proceedings in the high-profile case.

Pushkar – wife of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor - was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a plush hotel on 17 January 2014.