Superstar Rajinikanth Donates Meditation Centre in Himalayas to Yogoda Satsanga Society of India

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth has donated a meditation hall spread in one acre in the Himalayas to Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), founded by Paramahansa Yogananda, on its completion of 100 years.Rajinikanth and his friends have been visiting a cave in Himalayas for almost a decade where it is believed that Sri Guru Mahavatar Babaji lived.The memorial hall is situated near the cave in the Dronagiri Hills of Uttarakhand.Speaking to News18.com, Rajinikanth’s friend, V Vishwanathan said, “Along with Rajinikanth, there are few more (Hari from Bengaluru, VD Murthy and Sridhar Rao from Delhi) who are part of this charity. We thought of this idea and feels fortunate to fulfill on its 100th year completion.”The main idea behind this hall is to provide proper facility to Babaji’s devotees visit for the meditation, he said.As Rajinikanth is busy with his film 2PointO, we will be attending the ‘grahpravesam’ on November 10. Rajinikanth is expected to visit the place in March 2018, he added.