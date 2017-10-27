Supreme Court Allows Centre to Withdraw 7 Paramilitary Companies From Darjeeling

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to withdraw seven companies out of 15 of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF) from Darjeeling in West Bengal.The apex court’s ruling came after Centre argued that they need the manpower for the elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.It also asked the West Bengal Government to respond within a week to the Centre's appeal.Advocate Rajesh Tribedi – representing the state government – claimed that there is a need for more forces in Darjeeling due to the volatile situation and argued that the paramilitary companies should not be withdrawn.However, Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh argued that the CAPF companies will be needed to ensure peace during assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh scheduled on November 9.After hearing both the parties, the apex court ordered to withdrawal the forces from Friday night itself.The Supreme Court order is a setback the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government which has been fighting against the Centre’s move to withdraw forces from Darjeeling.On October 16, MHA has ordered to withdraw nearly 1,000 paramilitary personnel, including 300 women, deployed in Darjeeling to maintain law and order. The ministry said seven companies of the CRPF, including three women companies, and three companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel would be withdrawn from Darjeeling.Following this, the state government moved the Calcutta High Court on the very next day, October 17, which had stayed the withdrawal of existing paramilitary forces from Darjeeling.During hearing, the judges ordered the Union Home Ministry to not to move a single company of paramilitary forces out of Darjeeling till the October 27.