Supreme Court Dismisses PIL Seeking Probe Into Sahara-Birla Diaries
A file image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Dismissing the PIL that sought investigation against politicians whose names surfaced in the diaries and documents recovered by CBI during its raids on the premises of Birla and sahara offices, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said no case is made out.
This order will have a bearing on cases seeking criminal investigation against public functionaries solely on the basis of diary entries.
Adjudicating on the issue, SC said: "The top court has considered the question of entries in the Jain hawala case and it held that such entries are not admissible as evidence. Entries in books which are not regular account books are not evidence and for investigations independent evidence is required".
Defending the government, AGI said: "If investigation was ordered by the court, a dangerous trend would be set and all and sundry would approach courts triggering filings of crores of cases."
Recommended For You
- #SupportVirender Sehwag Wins Hearts With His Tweet In Support Of Indian Soldiers
- 2017 Triumph Street Triple S, Street Triple R, Street Triple RS Launched in UK
- jammy turns 44Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: Sehwag Leads the Way in Wishing 'The Wall'
- #ObamaFarewellBarack Obama Farewell Speech: Netizens Bid Adieu To World's Coolest President
- Ranji Trophy LiveRanji Trophy Final Live Score: Mumbai vs Gujarat, Day 2