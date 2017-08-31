Supreme Court Favours Fast-Track Trials of MPs, MLAs

The Supreme Court on Thursday pondered if trial of MPs and MLAs can be put on fast-track.“Why not put such trials on fast-track?” asked the Supreme Court. The court considered a 6-month deadline for trials involving legislators.The apex court is hearing a PIL seeking life time ban on convicted politicians. The PIL, filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, sought action from the Supreme Court on a uniform policy on conflict of interest.​“Frame a uniform policy relating to conflict of interest for public servants, people representatives and members of judiciary in spirit of Article 14 of the Constitution and declare the conflict of interest as the criminal misconduct”, said the PIL.