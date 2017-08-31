GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
cricketnext
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Favours Fast-Track Trials of MPs, MLAs

The court considered a 6-month deadline for trials involving legislators.

Utkarsh Anand | CNN-News18

Updated:August 31, 2017, 1:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Favours Fast-Track Trials of MPs, MLAs
File photo of the Supreme Court.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday pondered if trial of MPs and MLAs can be put on fast-track.

“Why not put such trials on fast-track?” asked the Supreme Court. The court considered a 6-month deadline for trials involving legislators.

The apex court is hearing a PIL seeking life time ban on convicted politicians. The PIL, filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, sought action from the Supreme Court on a uniform policy on conflict of interest.​

“Frame a uniform policy relating to conflict of interest for public servants, people representatives and members of judiciary in spirit of Article 14 of the Constitution and declare the conflict of interest as the criminal misconduct”, said the PIL.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: Baba Ram Rahim Dirty Dera Revealed

Watch: Baba Ram Rahim Dirty Dera Revealed

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.