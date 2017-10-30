Supreme Court LIVE: Constitution Bench to Hear Pleas Against Aadhaar Linking, Govt Won't Extend Deadline

Oct 30, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, told the court that the plea has been filed by the labour department of the state as subsidies under these schemes have to be given by them. "You satisfy us how the state has challenged it. We know it is a matter which needs consideration," the bench said adding the Centre's move can be challenged by an individual but not by states. "Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as an individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual," the top court said. However, Sibal maintained that the state was entitled to file such a plea but said that they would amend the prayer in the petition.