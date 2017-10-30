GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Supreme Court LIVE: Constitution Bench to Hear Pleas Against Aadhaar Linking, Govt Won't Extend Deadline

News18.com | October 30, 2017, 2:40 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

The Supreme Court has decided to set up a Constitution Bench to hear pleas against the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts as the government remained unwilling to extend the December 31 deadline for those who already have the biometric ID. Aadhaar is one of the high-profile cases in the top court today. Earlier in the day, the court heard the Kerala Love Jihad case and ordered Hadiya, the woman at the centre of the controversy, to be produced before it on November 27. The SC will later take up the challenges to Article 35A, which provides special rights and privileges to permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

It’s an action-packed day in the Supreme Court. Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates:
Oct 30, 2017 2:26 pm (IST)

The deadline issue talks of an extension for people who do not have Aadhaar card as of yet and the government giving them the leeway to do so and link all services by March 31, 2018. The petitioners are contesting why the same should not be extended to those already with Aadhaar. 

Oct 30, 2017 2:21 pm (IST)

Aadhaar Deadline Hearing | The Supreme Court has decided to set up a Constitution Bench to hear pleas against the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts as the government remained unwilling to extend the December 31 deadline for those who already have the biometric ID. "We will argue the case," the government tells Supreme Court.

Oct 30, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | SC Pulls Up Mamata Govt on Aadhaar, Asks How State Can 'File Such a Plea'; Centre Too Gets a Notice

The Supreme Court on Monday asked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to approach the court on Aadhaar as an individual.

Oct 30, 2017 1:37 pm (IST)

Mullaperiyar Case | Tamil Nadu Government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the embankment is functioning as a new dam and is safe in all respects.

Oct 30, 2017 1:00 pm (IST)

"Marriage is a personal affair. There is no law stating that a person can't marry a criminal. Don't try to curb individual cases," says Supreme Court, while adding that it will examine parental authority can be exercised on a major.

Oct 30, 2017 12:54 pm (IST)

"It is a well-oiled machinery. Consent is manipulated by indoctrination, radicalisation. In fact, people with Hypnotic expertise have been employed to manipulate young women," says NIA to the Supreme Court.

Oct 30, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)

Hadiya's father Ashokan KM pleads in court that the case proceedings be heard in-camera but CJI Dipak Misra says it will be in open court around 3 pm. By November 27, it would have been five months since Hadiya's custody was handed over to her parents. Meanwhile, the NIA has told SC that there is a well-oiled machinery involving radicalisation and love jihad cases in Kerala.

Oct 30, 2017 12:40 pm (IST)

Earlier, in a video released in August, Hadiya was heard pleading with activist Rahul Eashwar to help end her confinement. "Get me out of here. Today or tomorrow, I am going to die. I am sure about this. My father is getting angry, I can make out. He pushes me, stamps at me," says the 24-year-old. Hadiya has been living with her father after the Kerala High Court annulled her marriage to Shafin Jahan in May this year and ordered her to return to live with her parents in Kottayam.

Oct 30, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)

Love Jihad Case Hearing | Supreme Court orders Hadiya to be produced in court on November 27. Will hear her out in open court.

Oct 30, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Mullaperiyar Case | Tamil Nadu Government has submitted a report in Supreme Court stating that the dam is completely safe and asking the Kerala Government to educate its people about the safety.

Oct 30, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Many 'Ifs and Buts' in Case, Says SC as Mahatma's Great-Grandson Opposes Reopening Assassination Probe

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Gandhi, said she will explain the locus if the court moves ahead with issuing of notice.

Oct 30, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, told the court that the plea has been filed by the labour department of the state as subsidies under these schemes have to be given by them. "You satisfy us how the state has challenged it. We know it is a matter which needs consideration," the bench said adding the Centre's move can be challenged by an individual but not by states. "Let Mamata Banerjee come and file a plea as an individual. We will entertain it as she will be an individual," the top court said. However, Sibal maintained that the state was entitled to file such a plea but said that they would amend the prayer in the petition.

Oct 30, 2017 12:08 pm (IST)

Love Jihad Case Hearing | The hearing for the case is underway and the Supreme Court has observed that the consent of the girl is prime as she is a major.

Oct 30, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Centre, asking it to file responses in the case within 4 weeks. The apex court also sent notices to telecom companies.

Oct 30, 2017 11:48 am (IST)

Gandhi Assassination Case | Tushar Gandhi, the great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, today moved the Supreme Court opposing a plea seeking to reopen the 70-year-old assassination case of the Mahatma. A bench of Justices SA Bobde and MM Shantanagoudar questioned the locus of Tushar Gandhi in the case. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, appearing for Gandhi, said she will explain the locus if the court moves ahead with issuing of notice. The bench said there were several ifs and buts in the case and will like to wait for the amicus curiae (friend of the court) Amrender Sharan's report.

Oct 30, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Article 35A Hearing | The Sangh Parivar would be closely watching the Centre's stand on the Article 35A hearing in the Supreme Court. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called for "necessary Constitutional amendments" in his annual Vijayadashmi speech late last month. Bhagwat, while lauding the government's muscular policy in Kashmir, had broached the subject to assimilate “the residents of Jammu & Kashmir, with rest of Bharat”.

Oct 30, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Kashmir Never Separated from Indian Dominion': A Look at 3 Petitions Challenging Article 35A

The hearing will be keenly watched in Kashmir where separatists claim the challenge to the provision is aimed at changing the state demographics.

Oct 30, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear fresh petitions against linking Aadhaar with mobile phone numbers. Thus opening the door for Mamata Banerjee, in an individual capacity, to challenge the move that she has vehemently opposed.

Oct 30, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would rather lose her mobile phone connection than link it to her Aadhaar card. “Under no circumstances will I link Aadhaar with my telephone number. If the authorities disconnect my phone, let them do it. It will actually save me a lot of trouble as I won’t have to go through a number of text messages,” she said. The TMC supreme further alleged that linking of Aadhaar with phone numbers was a ploy by the BJP to spy on people. "It is a direct attack on privacy," she had said.

Oct 30, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | The Supreme Court has pulled up the Mamata Banerjee government for moving the court against linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes. "Mamata Banerjee has to approach us as individuals. A state cannot question laws passed by the parliament," said the apex court.

Oct 30, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

The last of the three petitions was filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, Charu Wali Khanna. “Article 14 of the Constitution gives a fundamental right to equality before law. But 35A is heavily loaded in favour of males because even after marriage to women from outside, they will not lose the right of being permanent residents,” she told the court. The petitioner has argued that such laws only “perpetuate power politics” which leave behind women who are trying to claim their own spaces. 

Oct 30, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

After the first petition in 2014, the West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee Cell moved the apex court through a writ petition in 2015. Its primary contention was that human rights of refugees, who crossed over to the state post-1947, were grossly violated. It argues that West Pakistan refugees have been living in the state for over four decades but still were deprived of their rights to property, right to vote or be recognized as permanent citizens.

Oct 30, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Article 35A Hearing | The first petition was filed by 'We the Citizens', an NGO based in Delhi in 2014. The petition contends that ‘Kashmir never separated from the Federation of Indian dominion'. To buttress this point, the petition states that J&K had already acceded to the Indian dominion under the Government of India Act, 1935 and that a new instrument of accession was signed by the Dogra Ruler in 1947 was to only "remove doubt, confusion or ambiguity". The petitioners also argue that "no special provision was made in the Indian Constitution giving special status/treatment to the state of Jammu & Kashmir" as four representatives from the state were part of the constituent assembly which gave shape to the Indian constitution.

Oct 30, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | What is Article 35A and How Kashmir's Sensitive Issue Reached the SC

The petitions have been filed by NGO on grounds that Article 35A was illegally added to the Constitution of India as it was never floated before Parliament.

Oct 30, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would rather lose her mobile phone connection than link it to her Aadhaar card. “Under no circumstances will I link Aadhaar with my telephone number. If the authorities disconnect my phone, let them do it. It will actually save me a lot of trouble as I won’t have to go through a number of text messages,” she said. The TMC supreme further alleged that linking of Aadhaar with phone numbers was a ploy by the BJP to spy on people. "It is a direct attack on privacy," she had said.

Oct 30, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

Schools Safety Petitions | The safety in schools petitions were filed after the Ryan school murder put focus on children’s safety in schools. A 42-year-old bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, was arrested after confessing to slitting the throat of the Class 2 student who he allegedly tried to sexually abuse inside the private school’s toilet. Other than the Ryan schoolboy, two girls — aged five and six — studying in separate private schools in New Delhi were raped by housekeeping staff of the institutes. There were allegations that the schools didn’t check the background of these people before hiring them.

Oct 30, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

The Article 35A hearing comes after Congress leader P Chidambaram spoke for greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir. Chidambaram's comments were strongly rebutted by the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The Congress distanced itself from the comment by calling it an "individual opinion". 

Oct 30, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Article 35A Hearing | The Supreme Court is expected to hear on Monday petitions filed against Article 35A which relates to special rights and privileges of the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A, added to the Indian Constitution by a Presidential Order in 1954, also empowers the state's legislature to frame laws without attracting a challenge on grounds of violating the Right to Equality of people from other states or any other right under the Constitution. The petitions have been filed by NGO on grounds that it was illegally added to the Constitution as it was never floated before Parliament. Another petition has been filed by Supreme Court lawyer Charu Wali Khanna who said Article 35A was discriminatory against women.

Oct 30, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Sanjay Chandra Bail Plea | Sanjay Chandra, Unitech Limited promoted, who is in jail with his brother for heating homebuyers in a Gurgaon project, is likely to inform the Supreme Court when he would deposit Rs 1,000 crore for his bail. In August, Chandra had promised to repay homebuyers within three months and urged the court to release him on interim bail for that period.

Oct 30, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

School Safety Petitions | Chief Justice Dipak Misra will lead a bench which will hear petitions demanding strict guidelines for children’s safety in private schools. The cases were filed after the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Gurgaon’s Ryan International school this September.

Load More
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    PAK vs SL
    180/3
    20.0 overs
    		 144/9
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 36 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa
    SA vs BAN
    224/4
    20.0 overs
    		 141/10
    18.3 overs
    South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 29 Oct, 2017 | New Zealand in India
    IND vs NZ
    337/6
    50.0 overs
    		 331/7
    50.0 overs
    India beat New Zealand by 6 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    124/9
    20.0 overs
    		 125/8
    19.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 2 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE
    SL vs PAK
    102/10
    18.3 overs
    		 103/3
    17.2 overs
    Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES