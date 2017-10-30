GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Supreme Court LIVE: Top Court Pulls Up Mamata Govt on Aadhaar Challenge, Asks CM to Approach as Individual

News18.com | October 30, 2017, 11:32 AM IST
Event Highlights

The Supreme Court has pulled up the Mamata Banerjee government over its challenge to mandatory linking of Aadhaar to mobile phones, asking the West Bengal CM to approach the court as an individual. Aadhaar is the first of the high-profile cases to come up for hearing in the Supreme Court, with the Kerala Love Jihad issue and Article 35A expected to come up later. In the Kerala Love Jihad case, the top court will open sealed envelopes handed over by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The hearing on Article 35A relates to special rights and privileges of the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stay tuned for all the LIVE action:
Oct 30, 2017 11:32 am (IST)

Article 35A Hearing | The Sangh Parivar would be closely watching the Centre's stand on the Article 35A hearing in the Supreme Court. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had called for "necessary Constitutional amendments" in his annual Vijayadashmi speech late last month. Bhagwat, while lauding the government's muscular policy in Kashmir, had broached the subject to assimilate “the residents of Jammu & Kashmir, with rest of Bharat”.

Oct 30, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Kashmir Never Separated from Indian Dominion': A Look at 3 Petitions Challenging Article 35A

The hearing will be keenly watched in Kashmir where separatists claim the challenge to the provision is aimed at changing the state demographics.

Oct 30, 2017 11:12 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear fresh petitions against linking Aadhaar with mobile phone numbers. Thus opening the door for Mamata Banerjee, in an individual capacity, to challenge the move that she has vehemently opposed.

Oct 30, 2017 11:04 am (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would rather lose her mobile phone connection than link it to her Aadhaar card. “Under no circumstances will I link Aadhaar with my telephone number. If the authorities disconnect my phone, let them do it. It will actually save me a lot of trouble as I won’t have to go through a number of text messages,” she said. The TMC supreme further alleged that linking of Aadhaar with phone numbers was a ploy by the BJP to spy on people. "It is a direct attack on privacy," she had said.

Oct 30, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | The Supreme Court has pulled up the Mamata Banerjee government for moving the court against linking Aadhaar with welfare schemes. "Mamata Banerjee has to approach us as individuals. A state cannot question laws passed by the parliament," said the apex court.

Oct 30, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

The last of the three petitions was filed by a Delhi-based lawyer, Charu Wali Khanna. “Article 14 of the Constitution gives a fundamental right to equality before law. But 35A is heavily loaded in favour of males because even after marriage to women from outside, they will not lose the right of being permanent residents,” she told the court. The petitioner has argued that such laws only “perpetuate power politics” which leave behind women who are trying to claim their own spaces. 

Oct 30, 2017 10:28 am (IST)

After the first petition in 2014, the West Pakistan Refugees Action Committee Cell moved the apex court through a writ petition in 2015. Its primary contention was that human rights of refugees, who crossed over to the state post-1947, were grossly violated. It argues that West Pakistan refugees have been living in the state for over four decades but still were deprived of their rights to property, right to vote or be recognized as permanent citizens.

Oct 30, 2017 10:24 am (IST)

Article 35A Hearing | The first petition was filed by 'We the Citizens', an NGO based in Delhi in 2014. The petition contends that ‘Kashmir never separated from the Federation of Indian dominion'. To buttress this point, the petition states that J&K had already acceded to the Indian dominion under the Government of India Act, 1935 and that a new instrument of accession was signed by the Dogra Ruler in 1947 was to only "remove doubt, confusion or ambiguity". The petitioners also argue that "no special provision was made in the Indian Constitution giving special status/treatment to the state of Jammu & Kashmir" as four representatives from the state were part of the constituent assembly which gave shape to the Indian constitution.

Oct 30, 2017 10:12 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | What is Article 35A and How Kashmir's Sensitive Issue Reached the SC

The petitions have been filed by NGO on grounds that Article 35A was illegally added to the Constitution of India as it was never floated before Parliament.

Oct 30, 2017 9:57 am (IST)

Oct 30, 2017 9:36 am (IST)

Schools Safety Petitions | The safety in schools petitions were filed after the Ryan school murder put focus on children’s safety in schools. A 42-year-old bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, was arrested after confessing to slitting the throat of the Class 2 student who he allegedly tried to sexually abuse inside the private school’s toilet. Other than the Ryan schoolboy, two girls — aged five and six — studying in separate private schools in New Delhi were raped by housekeeping staff of the institutes. There were allegations that the schools didn’t check the background of these people before hiring them.

Oct 30, 2017 9:20 am (IST)

The Article 35A hearing comes after Congress leader P Chidambaram spoke for greater autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir. Chidambaram's comments were strongly rebutted by the BJP's top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The Congress distanced itself from the comment by calling it an "individual opinion". 

Oct 30, 2017 9:00 am (IST)

Article 35A Hearing | The Supreme Court is expected to hear on Monday petitions filed against Article 35A which relates to special rights and privileges of the permanent residents of Jammu and Kashmir. Article 35A, added to the Indian Constitution by a Presidential Order in 1954, also empowers the state's legislature to frame laws without attracting a challenge on grounds of violating the Right to Equality of people from other states or any other right under the Constitution. The petitions have been filed by NGO on grounds that it was illegally added to the Constitution as it was never floated before Parliament. Another petition has been filed by Supreme Court lawyer Charu Wali Khanna who said Article 35A was discriminatory against women.

Oct 30, 2017 8:42 am (IST)

Sanjay Chandra Bail Plea | Sanjay Chandra, Unitech Limited promoted, who is in jail with his brother for heating homebuyers in a Gurgaon project, is likely to inform the Supreme Court when he would deposit Rs 1,000 crore for his bail. In August, Chandra had promised to repay homebuyers within three months and urged the court to release him on interim bail for that period.

Oct 30, 2017 8:38 am (IST)

School Safety Petitions | Chief Justice Dipak Misra will lead a bench which will hear petitions demanding strict guidelines for children’s safety in private schools. The cases were filed after the murder of an eight-year-old boy in Gurgaon’s Ryan International school this September.

Oct 30, 2017 8:33 am (IST)

BCCI Reforms Report | A special bench led by Chief Justice Dipak Misra will assemble to take up a case related to reforms in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Board officials submitted a draft constitution to the court-appointed committee of administrators, which filed a report on Friday. The court is likely to take up the report and pass necessary directions. The court wants the board to initiate a string of administrative reforms along recommendations by the RM Lodha committee.

Oct 30, 2017 8:27 am (IST)

The case concerns Hadiya’s conversion to Islam and her subsequent marriage to a Muslim man Shafin Jahan. In a judgment rendered on 25 May this year, a Division Bench of Kerala High Court had called her marriage a “sham” and had annulled it, directing her return to the protective custody of her Hindu parents. Shafin Jahan filed an appeal against the Kerala High Court Judgment.

Oct 30, 2017 8:24 am (IST)

Love Jihad Case Hearing | The Supreme Court today will continue the hearing on Kerala 'love jihad' case. The NIA had submitted its first investigation report in the apex court in three sealed envelopes. The SC will examine the documents today. Sources have told News18 that the report hints at common links and mentors in conversion, marriage. The suspects are linked to the Islamist organisation — PFI. The NIA is looking into 94 instances as cited by the Kerala police.

Oct 30, 2017 8:14 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Supreme Court to Hear Aadhaar Linking Case Today: Five Things to Know

A plea against Aadhaar filed by Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government will also be heard on Monday by a bench comprising justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan.

Oct 30, 2017 8:06 am (IST)

The government had earlier asked the court to defer the hearing in the case because a committee was looking into drafting a data protection law. It stated that according to the Right to Privacy verdict, the judges had left this matter for expert determination so that a robust regime of data protection framework could be devised. The next meeting of the expert committee is slated to be held on November 7, 2017.

Oct 30, 2017 7:52 am (IST)

Attorney general KK Venugopal had told a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra that the deadline extension from December end this year till 31 March 2018, would apply only to those who do not have Aadhaar and are willing to enrol for it.

Oct 30, 2017 7:51 am (IST)

Aadhaar Deadline Hearing | On October 25, the Centre had told the top court that the deadline for mandatory linking of Aadhaar to avail benefits of various government schemes has been extended till 31 March next year for those who do not have the 12-digit biometric identification number.

Oct 30, 2017 7:41 am (IST)

The plea, against mandatory Aadhaar for availing benefits of various social welfare schemes, is listed for hearing before a bench comprising Justices AK Sikri and Ashok Bhushan. Senior advocate and member of parliament Kalyan Banerjee said the petition was filed earlier and would come up for hearing before the bench on October 30. He said that West Bengal government has challenged the provision which said that without Aadhaar, the benefits of social welfare schemes would not be extended.

Oct 30, 2017 7:37 am (IST)

Mamata-Aadhaar Hearing | The Supreme Court today will hear a plea filed by the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government against the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory for availing the benefits of various social welfare schemes.

