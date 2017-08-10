Supreme Court Notice to Andhra Government on Alleged Illegal Land Allotment

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Government of Andhra Pradesh after an impleadment petition was moved before it, alleging rampant, indiscriminate and illegal allotments of government land in favour of individuals wielding political power and influence in Amaravathi, the new capital region of Andhra Pradesh.The petitioner raised questions on how strategically located high-commercial value plots, like near roads and proposed commercial areas, have been allotted to ministers, MLAs and other ruling party bigwigs in Amaravathi when the allotment was done by the way of lottery system.The documents submitted to the court show 25 such allotments that have been made in the name of families of ministers, MLAs, MLCs or their benamis, which includes names of senior minister Narayana, MLA GVS Anjaneyulu, MLA Dullipalla Narendra, MLC Payyavulu Keshav and Minister Palle Raghunath Reddy.In the land pooling scheme, developed plots of the land were allotted by the government to those who surrendered their lands for the capital region.The petition has also questioned the criteria of allotting lands to institutions. The petitioner argued how the Government of Andhra Pradesh has been allotting hundreds of acres of land to institutions without any policy and merely on the recommendation of a group of ministers.The petition questioned government orders allotting 200-acre land to Amrita University, 100 acres to BRS Medicity Healthcare and Research Pvt Ltd and 150 acres to Indo-UK Institute of health, without any fixed criteria in place.The YSR Congress had earlier alleged huge land scam and massive corruption in the building of Amaravathi as the capital. The opposition claimed ruling TDP leaders, with prior information, had purchased lands around the capital region at throw-away prices, even before the announcement was made.The court issued a notice to the government and listed the case for August 17.