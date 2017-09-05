Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Karnataka DSP Ganapathy’s ‘Suicide’

The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI probe into the ‘suicide’ of Karnataka DSP Ganapathy.The probe agency has been given three months to complete the investigation by the apex court.The move could spell trouble for the Karnataka Congress as Ganapathy had blamed state minister KJ George in his suicide note.While George welcomed the order and said that he would cooperate with the probe, the Congress government in the state has been taking political heat over the issue.The BJP had recently sought Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's resignation for the alleged cover up of the DSP's death. They had accused the government of trying to hush up the case.The family of Ganapathy had also cried foul, alleging that he would have never taken his own life and that he had been compelled to commit suicide.Talking to CNN-News18, Ganapathy’s sister Sabita said, “We realised there were a lot of gaps in the investigation into his death. They did not investigate the homicide angle at all. There were bullets fired in the room which found no mention in the CID reports. There were no fingerprints as well.”“The only reason he visited a psychiatrist was for memory purposes. But the CID twisted it and presented it as he was depressed which is not true. They are saying he committed suicide. We know him well. We know he is not capable of it,” she added.Meanwhile, the Congress has denied all charges. Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao told CNN-News18, “We have nothing to hide, our government never harassed Ganapathy. If one does not believe that there can be transparency in the police investigating the case, then doesn't one have respect for the police officer or his comrades?”“There are still lingering doubts. The CBI investigation will bring the doubts out and hopefully there will be some closure to this,” he added. ​