Supreme Court Orders CBI Probe Into Technical Courses Approval in 4 Deemed-to-be Universities

New Delhi: In a crackdown on commercialisation of education, the Supreme Court on Friday ordered a CBI probe into approval of technical courses in four deemed-to-be universities.In its order, the apex court said the an approval by All India Council for Technical Education is mandatory for starting any new technical course in an institution even if it is a deemed-to-be university by the Universities Grants Commission (UGC).The court order effectively suspends engineering degrees granted to thousands of students by these institutions from 2001 to 2005.The court, however, ruled that the affected students will have to clear fresh test to get their degrees back.The four institutions under the scanner are JRN University, IASE University, VMRF University and Allahabad Agricultural Institute. Degrees awarded by these universities for through study centres have been held illegal.Degrees awarded by these institutions after academic year 2005 have been cancelled.The deemed-to-be universities have also been asked to refund fees to students. The court has also asked the government to set up panel for appropriate oversight and regulatory mechanism in these institutions.