Supreme Court refuses bail to Asaram Bapu

IANS

First published: January 30, 2017, 1:10 PM IST | Updated: 1 hour ago
File photo of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant bail to self-styled godman Asaram Bapu on medical grounds, saying his condition wasn't such that he can't be treated in Jodhpur.

Asaram is lodged in the Jodhpur Central Jail and is facing prosecution for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Rejecting the plea by Asaram seeking modification of the October 24, 2016 order refusing him bail, Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice N.V. Ramana referred to a report by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) medical board.

The AIIMS board of eight senior doctors had said the evaluation of his prostate ailment remained incomplete because of Asaram's refusal to undergo required tests.

