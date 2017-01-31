New Delhi: In a breather to the Tamil Nadu government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to put a stay on the new Jallikattu law framed by the state government.

The court's refusal to rule on the new law immediately has paved the way for Jallikattu festivities across the state beginning tomorrow.

The apex court also asked the state government to explain why the new law should not be struck down and sought reply to the same within six weeks.

Taking view of the protests turning violent, the court expressed its displeasure over the issue and asked the state government to maintain law and order.

"What was the necessity of road marches. There is a way to react. Tell the TN government that law and order is a primacy in civilised society. There has to be silence and obeisance to SC judgements," observed the court, while hearing a petition seeking a stay on new Tamil Nadu law on Jallikattu. "What was the necessity of road marches. There is a way to react. Tell the TN government that law and order is a primacy in civilised society. There has to be silence and obeisance to SC judgements," observed the court, while hearing a petition seeking a stay on new Tamil Nadu law on Jallikattu.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Jan 23 unanimously passed an amendment bill that allowed Jallikattu to be conducted across the state.

Also Read: Jallikattu Bill Cruises Through House, Bull-taming Sport now Legal in TNl

The Bill defines Jallikattu as an event involving bulls conducted with a view to following tradition and culture from January to May and it includes similar events like 'Manjuviratu', 'Vadamadu' and 'Erudhuvidum' festivals.

In another measure, the state government issued a set of stringent guidelines including CCTV surveillance and medical examination of bulls to ensure safe conduct of Jallikattu.

As per a circular sent to the district administrations and organisers of the bull-taming sport, the names of participants and bulls should be registered and a team of officials should monitor the events.