GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Supreme Court Stays NGT's Direction to Open New Path to Vaishno Devi

Besides directing the opening of the new path, the National Green Tribunal had capped the number of visitors to the Vaishno Devi shrine at 50,000 per day.

PTI

Updated:November 20, 2017, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Supreme Court Stays NGT's Direction to Open New Path to Vaishno Devi
An aerial view of the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) order directing opening of a new path to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu for pedestrians and battery-operated cars from November 24.

A bench comprising Justices M B Lokur and Deepak Gupta passed the order after the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board told the apex court that it was not possible to open the new path from November 24.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the Board, told the bench that the construction work of the new path was going on and it would be opened in February end next year. He told the court that two paths to the shrine were already operational and this is the third path which is being built by the Board.

The bench also issued notice to the petitioner before the NGT on whose plea the Green Panel had given the direction on November 13.

Besides directing the opening of the new path, the NGT had capped the number of visitors to the Shrine at 50,000 per day.

It had also said that no horses or mules shall be allowed on the new route.

The Green Panel had also directed the authorities to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 on anyone found littering roads as well as the bus stop at the nearby Katra town.

The directions were issued while NGT was hearing a plea filed by activist Gauri Maulekhi seeking to remove horses and mules from the path to the shrine, saying it was dangerous for pedestrians, especially senior citizens.

The petitioner had expressed concern over the "pollution and danger to public health" caused by indiscriminate use of horses, ponies, mules and donkeys, to carry pilgrims and goods from Katra to the Vaishno Devi temple.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

India's Manushi Chhillar Crowned Miss World 2017

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES